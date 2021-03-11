Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lil Rel to star in Disney Junior’s ‘Eureka!’

The series follows a young inventor in the prehistoric town of 'Rocky Falls'

Disney Junior has officially announced a brand new animated series, Eureka!, and it boasts exciting and impressive talent like Renée Elise Goldsberry and Lil Rel Howery.

Disney Junior’s new series Eureka! is a brand new animated series set to debut later in 2021. Who better to fill out the cast of a new musical series than Broadway legend Goldsberry. Fresh off Hamilton‘s Disney Plus debut last summer, Goldsberry is set to play the mother of Eureka, “a young inventor in the prehistoric town of Rocky Falls.” Howery will voice Eureka’s father.

According to the official series synopsis, “Eureka! tells the story of a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. Utilizing creative out-of-the-box thinking, she designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era. With the help of her supportive parents, teacher, best friends—Pepper and Barry—and beloved pet mammoth Murphy, Eureka is learning to embrace that she is not ordinary … she’s extraordinary.”

The rest of the cast includes Ruth Righi of Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max, as the titular role of Eureka, as well as another Hamilton alum, Javier Muñoz as Eureka’s teacher, Ohm. The series hails from the same studio that gave us Doc McStuffins, a popular series about a Black seven-year-old girl who becomes a doctor.

Joe D’Ambrosia, Disney Junior’s senior VP of original programming and general manager, said in a statement, “Eureka is an inspiring young girl with a big imagination and even bigger heart.” He continued, “Through her creative inventions and friendships, she brings her prehistoric town together and helps others learn to look at the world from different perspectives. We like to think of her as our very first Disney Imagineer.”

The series is said to have a strong emphasis on science. Christiana “Chee” McGuigan, a science educator, serves as the series’ science education consultant. McGuigan has worked with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, and the California Science Center in the past.

A “former senior policy advisor for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy,” Dr. Knatokie Ford also joins as a consultant.

