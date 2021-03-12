NY speaker authorizes impeachment investigation into Cuomo

Carl Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an official misconduct probe.

The speaker of the New York state assembly has authorized an investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A state assembly investigation could end with impeachment.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Monday. He’s been called to resign from his position after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought against him. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Democratic State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation to “examine allegations of misconduct” by Cuomo.

“The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious,” Heastie said in a statement. “The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents, and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said yesterday that the impeachment probe will not impact the independent investigation being conducted by her office.

“Today’s action by the New York state legislature will have no bearing on our independent investigation into these allegations against Governor Cuomo,” James tweeted.

Six women have come forward with allegations of harassment or misconduct against the governor, and several were former employees.

As previously reported by TheGrio’s Blue Telusma, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told podcaster Joe Madison Thursday that the allegations were “serious.”

“They’re deeply troubling. Last night’s was nauseating,” said Schumer. “Women have to be listened to. I’ve long believed, Joe, that sexual harassment is never acceptable and can’t be tolerated.”

“So what I called for early on was that our very capable attorney general, New York State Attorney General [Letitia] Tish James — very smart, very courageous, I’ve known her for 30 years — conduct an independent investigation,” he continued, “and she is.”

Earlier this month, the governor offered an apology, saying that he “learned an important lesson” about what he called joking behavior around women.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said. “It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it.”

