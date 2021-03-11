Schumer: New Cuomo allegations are ‘nauseating, deeply troubling’

The Senator said he was deeply disturbed by the claims but has faith in the New York State Attorney General to get to the bottom of them

Loading the player...

This week, during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the current Senate majority leader, shared his thoughts about the allegations against New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask you about what’s going on with your governor in the state of New York,” said host Madison during Thursday’s episode. “What is your position on how it’s being handled?

READ MORE: Trump supporter charged with assaulting protesters settles case with NAACP donation

“Ok, let me tell you my position. Let me tell you. First, the allegations of these women are serious. They’re deeply troubling. Last night’s was nauseating,” he began. “Women have to be listened to. I’ve long believed Joe, that sexual harassment is never acceptable, and can’t be tolerated.”

“So what I called for early on was that our very capable Attorney General, New York State Attorney General, [Letitia] Tish James, very smart, very courageous, I’ve known her for 30 years, conduct an independent investigation, and she is,” he continued.

“I believe she will turn over every stone. I believe she will pursue every lead. She has complete subpoena power. And I also believe that she will not let any outside or political interference stop her from getting all the facts out.”

When pressed about what he thought of the investigation he responded, “Look, I have a lot of faith in Tish James’ investigation. Yes…By the way, she is the highest Black woman ever elected in New York, so there you go.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on March 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, broke his silence about the allegations to his viewing audience, acknowledging their concerns.

“Before we start tonight, let me say something that I am sure very obvious to you who watch my show, and thank you for that. You are straight with me. I will be straight with you,” he began. “Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother, and obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”

>> @ChrisCuomo at the top of @CuomoPrimeTime tonight: "Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so." pic.twitter.com/G49mZYTG4D — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2021

To his point, the network has so far devoted eight segments to the allegations against Gov. Cuomo on Sunday; two on Saturday, and another two on Friday.

“I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just want to tell you that,” the anchor concluded before pivoting to the rest of the show, “There’s a lot of news that goes on also, so let’s get after that.”

Earlier that same week, The New York Times published a piece about the politician’s third accuser, Anna Ruch, who alleges an incident allegedly occurred at a wedding reception in Sept. 2019.

In the story, Ruch tells the publication that Cuomo, who she had never met, put his hand on her lower back, and when she removed it, he then put his hands on her face and asked her, “Can I kiss you?”

She told the newspaper that she was “confused and shocked and embarrassed” by the encounter, which a photographer captured. A friend who witnessed it corroborated her account. Ruch’s allegations follow those of two former state employees — Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett — who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment in the workplace.

READ MORE: Beverly Peele couldn’t bond with son after alleged sexual assault by his father Peter Nygard

As previously reported, Cuomo recently issued an apology for what he calls comments that may “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

