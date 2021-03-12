Kiersey Clemons joins solo film ‘The Flash’ as Iris West

The acrtress appeared in 2017’s 'Justice League' but was cut from the theatrical release

Kiersey Clemons has been tapped to star opposite Ezra Miller in The Flash movie, in which she will reprise her role as Iris West, the love interest of Barry Allen.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the upcoming DC film is reportedly set to start filming this spring in England. The plot details have been kept on the low for the most part, but, per Comic Book, the story is said to be an adaption of DC’s 2011 limited series Flashpoint, which finds The Flash traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s death. Maribel Verdú (Y Tu Mama Tambien, Pan’s Labyrinth) will play Allen’s mother.

Clemons portrayed West in 2017’s Justice League but was cut from Joss Whedon’s theatrical release. TheWrap reports that fans will get to see the scene (or additional footage) in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which premieres on HBO Max on March 18.

theGRIO previously reported, Black actor Ray Fisher accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of Justice League.

Fisher, who played Cyborg, said in a tweet that former Warner Bros., co-president of production Jon Berg, and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns “enabled” Whedon’s behavior. The tweet quickly went viral and Fisher offered no further corroboration for his claims.

Berg told Variety that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.” However, he did recall that Fisher was uncomfortable saying, “Booyaa,” which is something that his character says in the animated series.

Actor Jason Momoa took a public stance in support of his Justice League co-star. “This sh*t has to stop and needs to be looked at @rayfisher and everyone else who experiences what happened under the watch of @wbpictures needs proper investigation,” the Aquaman star wrote on Instagram last September.

Momoa continued: “I just think it’s f**ked up that people released a Fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the sh*tty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down.”

Meanwhile, in further casting news, The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle has also joined The Flash as Supergirl. Both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reportedly reprise their roles as Batman in the film.

Kiersey Clemons will return as Iris West in THE FLASH movie!! Source :THR#SnyderCut #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/gMFUXjHfpZ March 11, 2021

Muschietti previously teased the role of The Flash solo film in the DC multiverse.

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti explained to Vanity Fair. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

The Flash is currently scheduled for release in cinemas on July 1, 2022.

*theGRIO’s Biba Adams contributed to the report.

