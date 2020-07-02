The Black actor that played Cyborg in 'Justice League' reveals that the director was 'unprofessional' and forcefully retracted compliments he previously made

Black actor, Ray Fisher, has accused director Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of Justice League.

Fisher, who played Cyborg, said in a tweet that former Warner Bros., co-president of production Jon Berg, and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns “enabled” Whedon’s behavior.

The tweet quickly went viral and Fisher offered no further corroboration for his claims. Berg told Variety that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.” However, he did recall that Fisher was uncomfortable saying, “Booyaa,” which is something that his character says in the animated series.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Justice League also starred Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. The film grossed a disappointing $657.9 million worldwide and led to Berg and Johns leaving their previous positions.

Earlier this week, Fisher tweeted a short video of himself praising Whedon at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, he captioned the video “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

Fans replied to the tweet saying that the dismal sales performance of the film could be contributed to obviously unhappy actors.

32-year-old Fisher is a native of Baltimore, he began his career acting on stage. He portrayed Muhammad Ali in the play Fetch Clay, Make Man. Fisher is set to play Cyborg again in two more Justice League films in 2021 and 2022.

He also co-starred on HBO’s 2019 drama, True Detective.

Joss Whedon directed Marvel Studios’ The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. He took over the direction of Justice League after the former director, Zack Snyder, left the film. Whedon and Warner Bro’s did not respond to Variety with comments about the allegations.

Matthew Cherry, director of the Academy Award-winning short film, Hair Love, replied to Fisher’s tweet saying, “Thank you for speaking out, Ray. Got your back.”

