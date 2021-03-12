Michelle Obama in exclusive ‘Waffles + Mochi’ clip: ‘Just because things look unusual doesn’t mean they can’t be extraordinary’

The Netflix series focused on healthy eating drops next week

Michelle Obama’s brand-new Netflix series, Waffles + Mochi debuts in a few days, and theGrio has obtained an exclusive clip from the show’s first episode.

Waffles + Mochi is gearing up for its official debut on the streamer next week. It will feature Obama herself surrounded by puppets and chefs, teaching children the importance of a healthy diet. Obama recently told People that Waffles + Mochi isn’t just for kids, but is truly fun for the whole family.

ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

In the clip, while holding a mushroom, she tells her fuzzy friends, “Now who would’ve ever thought that something this interesting looking, could have something so wonderful and delicious inside.”

She then explains to Waffles and Mochi that, “just because something is scary, or unusual, or peculiar, doesn’t mean it can’t be extraordinary.”

At the end of the clip, Obama rewards her friends and stars of the series with their very own “mushroom badges.” Her friends cheer and excitedly accept the honor, proudly wearing their differences on their sleeves, literally.

Obama explained, “Waffles + Mochi, the entire concept is fun. It’s approachable, it’s an adventure, it’s exciting, it’s funny,” she told People. “More importantly, it’s something that I would watch even if no kids were around.”

She further explained why the show was one she wanted to appear in.

“First of all, I’m not an actress, so Waffles + Mochi is an easier lift for me because I’m being myself. And it got me back into the space of kids and healthy eating and introducing them to vegetables… what we talked about for eight years in the White House. Whereas Bridgerton, the love scenes — I don’t know. I’d pass.”

As TheGrio previously reported, the former First Lady also opened up about quarantining with her family, revealing details about the past year and what she’s looking forward to as retirement approaches.

She explained, “I’ve been telling my daughters I’m moving toward retirement right now, [selectively] picking projects and chasing summer. Barack and I never want to experience winter again.”

She continued, “We’re building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other — and Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he’s got nothing else to do.”

Waffles + Mochi will officially drop on March 16 on Netflix. Check out the official trailer for the series below:

