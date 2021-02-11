Michelle Obama’s ‘Waffles + Mochi’ drops first official trailer

The former first lady stars in and produces the new Netflix show with her husband as part of their Higher Ground production company

Loading the player...

The first official trailer for Michelle Obama‘s latest endeavor has been released by Netflix.

Read More: Amanda Gorman interviewed by Michelle Obama for TIME cover

As theGrio reported, the new show was created through Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. Waffles + Mochi is a cooking show produced for children. The colorful show shares the journey of two puppets named Waffles and Mochi on their path to becoming chefs, with Mrs. Obama co-starring as a supermarket owner.

“With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms, and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” Netflix said in a statement, according to the report.

ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

The show’s official synopsis says that Waffles and Mochi move from cooking with frozen food made of ice, to learning different ingredients in the “culinary adventure of a lifetime.”

“Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids, and celebrities. Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.”

The series premiers on March 21 on Netflix. Guest stars for the first season include rapper and actor Common, Jack Black, Rashida Jones, and more.

ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Read More: Michelle Obama to release young readers version of ‘Becoming’

In the trailer, viewers are introduced to the main characters and their dream of becoming professional chefs. Waffles and Mochi travel from Japan and Italy to Savannah and San Francisco on their culinary learning excursion.

“If you want to be great chefs, you have to learn about all kinds of different foods,” Obama announces at the beginning of the trailer.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join in this hilarious, heartwarming, and simply magical show — and I’m not just saying that because of the flying shopping cart. I only wish Waffles + Mochi had been around when my daughters were growing up, because it’s the kind of program that’s fun to watch together as a family, and gives parents the peace of mind to know that their little ones are learning something, too,” the former first lady said in a press release.

“In many ways, Waffles + Mochi is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady. We know that everybody loves good food and a good story. And that’s exactly what our curious and adventurous heroes provide, whether they’re discovering the possibilities of potatoes, the world of pickling, or the art of cleaning up a cracked egg.”

While her husband was in the Oval Office, Mrs. Obama led initiatives for healthy eating, including challenging schools to add salad bars as an option for children at lunchtime. She also created Let’s Move! a commitment to “providing healthier foods in our nation’s schools,” according to the website.

Waffles + Mochi is executive produced by Erika Thormahlen and Jeremy Konnor who also serve as showrunners, and Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan, and the Obamas.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

