Holly Robinson Peete, one of the original cast members of CBS’ The Talk just revealed the alleged reason she was dismissed — her co-host Sharon Osbourne complained Peete was too “ghetto” for the show.

Many of us know Robinson Peete for her roles on scripted TV shows like Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and 21 Jump Street. In recent years, she has also become a reality TV and daytime talk show fixture.

But in 2011, Robinson Peete was dropped from the first season of The Talk. She took to Twitter to give her account of what went left.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

“I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for ‘The Talk’…then I was gone,” Peete tweeted on Friday. “I bring this up now [because] I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took [with] her co-host who remained calm & respectful…she HAD to.”

Robinson Peete’s former cast member Sharon Osbourne has refuted the claims. But this is not the first time the Brit has come under fire recently.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, she defended Pierce Morgan’s position on Meghan Markle. As you may recall, the British talk show host slammed Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on Sunday.

In a tweet, Osbourne dismissed Morgan’s comments as paid opinions.

In case of her possible role in Robinson Pete’s firing from The Talk, the assertion that the actress was “too ghetto” overreaches opinion and steps into biggoted territory.

We know Osbourne has admitted wrong for her support of Morgan. She released a statement apologizing and addressed the matter on The Talk.

“Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have been more specific about that in my tweet,” said Osbourne. “I will always support freedom of speech, but not I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction.”

Now that her alleged comments on Holly Robinson Peete have resurfaced, the ball is in her court to address this incident and racial undertone.

