Cardi B puts spotlight on independent Black artists nominated for Grammys

Cardi B responded to the drama surrounding the controversial Grammy nomination snubs, by putting the spotlight on the independent Black artists who are getting recognized this year.

The hip-hop star posted a lengthy statement on social media on Saturday in which she acknowledged that some albums and songs “should have been considered for nominations” for the 2021 awards show which is set to air March 14 on CBS. Over the years there has been a slew of Black artists who have voiced their frustration about their work being snubbed by the Grammys. Cardi addressed this by saying, “[M]aybe by next year they will get it right.”

“However let’s not forget the Grammys nominated soo many independent black artists this year that don’t get the exposure by blogs, magazines and other awards shows like Chika, D Smoke, Royce 5’9, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Kaytranada, Brittany Howard, Kykal Kilgore, Ledisi, Jean & Marcus Baylor, Like James, Gregory Porter, Giveon, Ant Clemons, Robert Glasper, Free Nationals & Thundercat, and so much more,” she wrote.

“It’s frustrating sometimes to work and work on your craft and you feel overlooked because you might not look like others, are not mixxy so you not always around other artists, you rap or sing about different material, you stay out of drama and the media or yet still not as popular,” Cardi B added. “However you’re a talented-ass f*ck and one day you wake up and you find out you’re nominated and got a notice from one of the biggest awards show purely cause of your TALENT!”

How I feel bout the Grammies .Don’t forget to congratulate the small black artist that got nominated that got overshadowed again cause of the drama .It’s their moment finally ! pic.twitter.com/uoSJtG1aqi March 13, 2021

“This is their moment too and they been working their ass off with no exposure and let’s not overshadow it with feelings cause your favorite might not be on the list. Congrats guys and good luck on the Grammys. You deserve it,” she said.

Cardi concluded her statement by suggesting fans and critics alike take time to “congratulate” some of the lesser-known artists who are nominated for awards this year.

Her remarks come less than a week after The Weeknd announced that he will boycott the Grammy’s moving forward due to lack of transparency during the nomination and award selection process.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” the statement reads, per New York Times. The Canadian-born artist slammed the Grammys in November after the nominees for this year’s awards show were announced and he was shut out.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” The Weeknd wrote on Twitter at the time. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.”

GRAMMY Awards Viewing Guide ⬇️



Here's everything you need to know. 🎶 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/l5JMONU5bY — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021

theGrio previously reported, per TMZ, that sources claimed the “Starboy” singer was being punished for choosing to perform at the 2021 Super Bowl. Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. responded to the allegations and denied the Super Bowl opportunity restricted The Weeknd from the Grammy stage, Variety reported.

Trevor Noah is hosting the 2021 Grammy Awards show live 8-11:30 p.m. ET /5-8:30 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+ from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

