Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ first song by female rapper to go diamond

The rapper took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate her 2017 record's new milestone.

Loading the player...

In a historic win, Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow” has officially become the first female rapper’s hit song to go diamond, cementing Cardi’s legacy in hip-hop.

The reality-TV-star-turned-groundbreaking-MC’s breakout single was a smash success for her, skyrocketing all the way to the coveted number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. “Bodak Yellow” became the longest leading No. 1-record for a woman rapper back in 2017, pushing past Lauryn Hill‘s 1998 favorite “Doo Wop (That Thing),” which held the record for almost 20 years.

Rap star Cardi B, shown attending Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball in 2019, has become the first female rapper in history to earn a RIAA diamond certification, which means 10 times platinum, with the sales of her ’17 single, “Bodak Yellow.” (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Read More: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion added to the Grammys performance list

After almost four years, “Bodak Yellow” has officially earned a diamond certification. To get that coveted RIAA certification, a single must sell 10 million copies, or go platinum 10 times.

They shared the big news via a congratulatory tweet to the lady herself.

The night before the official news was shared, Cardi B took to Twitter and hinted at some good news she received from her label: “They’re telling me, ‘Oh, you gotta go meet with Atlantic’ … then I’m here, and I just got this crazy surprise, and I think you guys are gonna find out tomorrow.”

She continues to express gratitude to her devoted fans, saying, “I just wanna say thank you guys so much because without you guys this wouldn’t happen. Like, this really made my day, and this really uplifted me for this crazy performance.”

You guys are going to be so happy .I’m soo happy!!! pic.twitter.com/vJi0lORn3k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 9, 2021

The performance to which she is referring is her upcoming Grammy Awards appearance. Grammy officials announced its list of performers last week, which includes Cardi, DaBaby, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. In her Twitter video, Cardi B explains, “I’ve been rehearsing all day today, I’m really stressed out. My body’s aching.”

Shortly after she shared the video, fans seem to already guess what her big surprise was. In true Cardi B fashion, the rapstress went right back to Twitter.

“WTFFF !!! How the heiiilllll yall already now???” she asked. “I can’t…I’ll be back later .DEUM YA BE KNOWING EERRTHANG !” She also added: “I need a moment guys… I’ll talk to you guys tomorrow and I’ll be reposting. I’m too emotional to see all these beautiful tweets.”

Read More: Cardi B talks feeling ‘nervous, shy’ around other celebs with Mariah Carey

When she was finally able to announce the milestone, she also shared her excitement on her official Instagram account, showing a behind-the-scenes video of her recording “Bodak Yellow” in the studio.

“Thank you every1 that send me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond,” she wrote in the caption. “A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what going diamond means or meant I just wanted to win and break in. This record changed my life.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

