Reggie Warren of R&B group Troop dead at 52

The crooner from the 90s R&B group has passed away in California

Loading the player...

It seems the last few years of the Grammy Awards have been marked by tragedy and this year is no exception. Reggie Warren of the ’90s R&B band Troop died on Sunday, reports TMZ. He was 52.

Read More: Blue Ivy Carter makes history with Grammy win

The Southern California-based band recorded for Atlantic Records and was known for their gorgeous harmonies on songs like “Spread My Wings” and “All I Do Is Think Of You.”

Warren and his childhood friends from Pasadena, California, Rodney Benford, John Harreld, Allen McNeil, and Steven Russell Harts got the attention of the recording industry after they won a contest on the TV show Puttin’ On the Hits in the late 80s.

Eventually signing to Atlantic Records, they first hit with “Mamacita,” a #2 Billboard R&B hit on their self-titled debut. Then on their second album, Attitude, they scored two #1 hits with “Spread My Wings” and “All I Do Is Think Of You,” a cover of the Jackson 5 song. In 1991, Troop made a memorable cameo appearance in the movie New Jack City.

Reggie Warren (l) is pictured with Troop at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Though the group ultimately made six albums, Attitude proved to be their only gold one. Lead singer Harts went on to success as a songwriter and producer for the Underdogs, penning “Take You Down” for Chris Brown, “No Air” for Jordin Sparks, and “Invincible” for Jennifer Hudson, which won a Grammy. The group reunited multiple times over the years and performing together as recently as 2018. In they were the subject of a 2014 Unsung documentary on TV One.

“So, I think it was cool. I think it was nice,” Harts told Grownfolksmusic.com about the episode. “It didn’t get into the depths of why decisions were made. What led to certain decisions… they never did get into that. They just kinda did an overlook of the whole thing, which I think was okay. I think it was cool. I think it served its purpose, yes. But I wish it was more truthful about the relationships and how it went bad amongst the group. They didn’t really tell the truth or get too deep about that.”

Per TMZ, Warren’s death was not coronavirus-related and he passed away at home surrounded by family. Warren had health problems in the past few years, the outlet reported. No cause of death was released.

Read More: Anita Baker asks fans not to buy or stream her music as she battles for her masters

Harts paid tribute to Warren in an Instagram post on Sunday, saying, “Job well done, my brother. See you on the other side.”

Watch Troop’s performance of “Spread My Wings” on The Arsenio Hall Show.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

