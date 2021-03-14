Blue Ivy Carter makes history with Grammy win

The nine-year-old makes music history with her first big award

Loading the player...

Blue Ivy Carter has made history with her first Grammy win.

Read More: For Trevor Noah, Grammy Awards a return to in-person hosting

Carter, nine, along with mother Beyoncé and WizKid won Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” during the pre-telecast of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Carter is the second youngest artist to win a Grammy. The youngest was folk singer Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters who was credited as an artist on the O Brother Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2001 when she was just eight-years-old.

Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “THE LION KING” on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The win earned Beyoncé, 39, her 25th Grammy, bringing her steps closer to being the most decorated woman in Grammy history. Over the course of her 20-plus-year career, she has garnered 79 nominations and earned her first Grammy with Destiny’s Child in 2003, according to the Recording Academy.

According to The Associated Press, Beyoncé lost Album of the Year three times and Record of the Year five times.

Beyoncé declined the invitation to perform live during the ceremony. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, interim Recording Academy CEO and president Harvey Mason Jr. expressed his disappointment.

“It’s unfortunate because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy. We absolutely wish we had her onstage,” he said.

Read More: Margo Spann, journalist and entrepreneur, killed in hit-and-run in Los Angeles

Supporters took to Twitter to share to celebrate the milestone, including journalist Ernest Owens who noted, “The Knowles/Carter family is one of the most Grammy award-winning families ever: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Solange, and now Blue Ivy Carter. #GRAMMYs.”

The Knowles/Carter family is one of the most Grammy award-winning families ever.



Beyoncé

Jay-Z

Solange

and now Blue Ivy Carter #GRAMMYs March 14, 2021

Grammy Award-winning singer Scott Hoying tweeted, “Blue Ivy winning a Grammy is 100% what we all needed on this Sunday afternoon.”

blue ivy winning a grammy is 100% what we all needed on this sunday afternoon — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) March 14, 2021

Culture commentator Ryan Mitchell tweeted, “Blue Ivy is coming for that EGOT!!!”

BLUE IVY is COMING for that EGOT!!! — ryan mitchell (@TheSlayGawd) March 14, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

