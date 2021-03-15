Meghan, Harry’s Archewell Foundation to support racial justice groups

One of the four groups, Color of Change, is the largest online racial justice organization in the United States.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have announced that their non-profit organization, The Archewell Foundation, will support several charities this year.

Mind, a British mental health charity that publicly supported Markle after she revealed her struggles with depression and suicidal ideation in her interview with Oprah Winfrey last Sunday, is one of the four groups that will receive financial support.

Additionally, Archewell will support Color of Change, the largest online racial justice organization in the United States, which advocates for criminal justice reform, voting freedom and economic justice. It was founded in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina to amplify the political voice of African Americans.

The PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media in the U.S. are the two remaining beneficiaries. Both are social enterprises that support aspiring journalists.

PressPad released a statement about the partnership with Archewell on its Twitter page: “We are delighted to announce that we have just registered a sister charity, The PressPad Charitable Foundation, and are thrilled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Foundation will be among our first donors.”

“We’re excited by such positive action after difficult yet important moments of reckoning for the UK media,” their statement continued. “We’re proud to say our values of action, compassion & community align with the #archewellfoundation. Thanks 🙏 to everyone who spoke their truth. It takes us all.”

URL Media is a “multi-platform network of high-performing Black and Brown media organizations” created to “uplift, respect and love the communities” it serves, according to its website.

The Archewell Foundation says it aims to “unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change.” It notes that the work is accomplished through the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions. The latter is the name of the production company which will release a documentary about mental health this year, in conjunction with Winfrey’s OWN Productions.

