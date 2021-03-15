‘The Talk’ goes on short hiatus amid Sharon Osbourne review

Last week's drama has prompted CBS to do some internal investigating. Live shows return Wednesday.

The CBS daytime show The Talk is taking a short hiatus as the network reviews allegations of racism by co-host Sharon Osbourne.

Last week, in defending her friend Piers Morgan, the now-former Good Morning Britain helmer accused of making racist remarks toward Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Osbourne went on a screaming tangent against her longtime fellow Talk staple, Sheryl Underwood.

“The Talk” hostesses (from left) Elaine Welteroth, Carrie Ann Inaba, Saron Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Amanda Kloots will be going off the air for a spell, thanks to Osbourne’s recent rant. (CBS)

Osbourne demanded last week that Underwood “educate” her on instances in which Morgan had exhibited racist behavior. “I will ask you again, Sheryl,” she said, “I’ve been asking you during the break, and I’m asking you again. And don’t try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me.”

Calmly, Underwood replied that she was “talking to a woman who I believe is my friend, and I don’t want anybody to watch this and (think) we’re attacking you for being racist.”

karen osbourne begging to be canceled live on the talk right now pic.twitter.com/YU217LK5rL — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) March 10, 2021

Since the heated exchange, additional allegations against Osbourne have surfaced, including claims by Holly Robinson Peete that Osbourne said she was “too ghetto” to remain on the show after its first season.

Osbourne has since released a private email sent to her by Peete.

In response to Holly Robinson Peete’s accusation of me getting her fired from The Talk, I am sharing an e mail sent to me from Holly one month after she was let go by CBS. As I have stated before, I have never had the ability/authority to get anyone fired from The Talk. pic.twitter.com/zu3Vc1oHCy — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 13, 2021

The entire situation has prompted the network to take a two-day hiatus as the ongoing internal investigation continues. The show is set to return to live broadcasting on Wednesday, which would mark one week since the on-air exchange.

In a statement last week, CBS said, “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. All matters related to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk‘ are currently under internal review.”

In an appearance Friday on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Underwood thanked her supporters.

“I got calls from all over the world from people that I was wondering, ‘How did you find me? How do you know me?'” she said. “I was getting prayers, I was getting love.”

Underwood said she believed that God was speaking to her as she maintained her composure.

“I just wanted to be a better example for people that are working just a regular old job, that had to compose themselves.” she told Harvey. “We are the only race of people that carry the race wherever we go, and we’re responsible for that.”

