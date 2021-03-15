‘I want to thank my mama’: full 2021 Grammy winner’s list
Big wins for Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Nas, Ledisi, Kanye West and others
Three Grammy winners have reason to especially celebrate tonight. Nas and Ledisi, who were overlooked after 14 and 13 nominations respectively won their first Grammy Awards tonight. And Beyoncé ties with Quincy Jones as the most awarded living musician with 28 total awards.
H.E.R took home one of the night’s most prestigious awards for Song of the Year with “I Can’t Breathe” a song written in response to last summer’s racial protests. Megan Thee Stallion won three awards, including Best New Artist and two with Beyoncé for the “Savage” remix – Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, making the duo the first female artists to win the prize in that category.
And Kanye West...yes, he won for Best Contemporary Christian Music album for Jesus Is King despite famously protesting the awards by urinating on one of the 21 Grammy Awards he’s already received and posting it on social media.
Here’s the full winner’s list from the 2021 Grammy Awards per The Hollywood Reporter.
Record of the Year
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish (WINNER)
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Circles” — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Song of the Year
“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) (WINNER)
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Album of the Year
Folklore — Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande (WINNER)
“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa (WINNER)
Changes — Justin Bieber
Chromatica — Lady Gaga
Fine Line — Harry Styles
Folklore — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Watermelon Sugar”— Harry Styles (WINNER)
“Yummy” — Justin Bieber
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
American Standard — James Taylor (WINNER)
Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.
Unfollow the Rules — Rufus Wainwright
Judy — Renée Zellweger
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bubba — Kaytranada (WINNER)
Kick I — Arca
Planet’s Mad — Baauer
Energy — Disclosure
Good Faith — Madeon
Best Dance Recording
“10%” — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis (WINNER)
“On My Mind” — Diplo & SIDEPIECE
“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
“The Difference” — Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi
“Both of Us” — Jayda G
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy (WINNER)
Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste
Take the Stairs — Black Violin
Americana — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple (WINNER)
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — HAIM
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush” — Body Count (WINNER)
“Underneath” — Code Orange
“The In-Between” — In This Moment
“Bloodmoney” — Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live” — Power Trip
Best Rock Song
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard) (WINNER)
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)
Best Rock Album
The New Abnormal — The Strokes (WINNER)
A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight — Grace Potter
Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson
Best Alternative Music Album
Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple (WINNER)
Hyperspace — Beck
Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime — Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush — Tame Impala
Best Progressive R&B Album
It Is What It Is — Thundercat (WINNER)
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals — Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
Best R&B Performance
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé (WINNER)
“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“All I Need” — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign
“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard
“See Me” — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Anything for You” — Ledisi (WINNER)
“Sit on Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
“Distance” — Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) (WINNER)
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best R&B Album
Bigger Love — John Legend (WINNER)
Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons
Take Time — Giveon
To Feel Love/D — Luke James
All Rise — Gregory Porter
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak (WINNER)
“Rockstar” — Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, Songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) (WINNER)
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch)
Best Rap Album
King’s Disease — Nas (WINNER)
Black Habits — D Smoke
Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
The Allegory — Royce 5’9″
Best Rap Performance
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé (WINNER)
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Country Album
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert (WINNER)
Lady Like — Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark
Nightfall — Little Big Town
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Best Country Solo Performance
“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill (WINNER)
“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber (WINNER)
“All Night” — Brothers Osborne
“Ocean” — Lady A
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
“Some People Do” — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori Mckenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen) (WINNER)
“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Maren Morris)
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, Songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, Songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best New Age Album
More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West (WINNER)
Songs From the Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery — Priya Darshini
Form//Less — Superposition
Meditations — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Secrets Are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez (WINNER)
Ona — Thana Alexa
Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s the Hurry — Kenny Washington
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“All Blues” — Chick Corea (WINNER)
“Guinnevere” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
“Pachamama” — Regina Carter
“Celia” — Gerald Clayton
“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade (WINNER)
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra (WINNER)
Dialogues on Race — Gregg August
Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley’s MONK’estra
The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like a Lot — John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate Mcgarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Four Questions — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (WINNER)
Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Movin’ On” — Jonathan Mcreynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters (WINNER)
“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III
“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, Songwriter
“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Present: The Good News; Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins & Jazz Nixon, Producers; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, Songwriters
“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, Songwriter
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters (WINNER)
“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters
“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters
“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters
“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Gospel According to PJ — PJ Morton (WINNER)
2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
My Tribute — Myron Butler
Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard
Kierra — Kierra Sheard
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Jesus Is King — Kanye West (WINNER)
Run to the Father — Cody Carnes
All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water — We the Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers (WINNER)
Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop
20/20 — The Crabb Family
What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins
Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa Para Dos — Kany García
Pausa — Ricky Martin
3:33 — Debi Nova
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Paez (WINNER)
Aura — Bajofondo
Monstruo — Cami
Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética
Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Un Canoto por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade (WINNER)
Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata — Lupita Infante
Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez
Ayayay! — Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
40 — Grupo Niche (WINNER)
Mi Tumbao — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”
Infinito — Edwin Bonilla
Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis
Memorias de Navidad — Víctor Manuelle
Best Americana Album
World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz (WINNER)
Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger
El Dorado — Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams
Best American Roots Performance
“I Remember Everything” — John Prine (WINNER)
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
Best American Roots Song
“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine) (WINNER)
“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, Songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, Songwriters (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, Songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best Bluegrass Album
Home — Billy Strings (WINNER)
Man on Fire — Danny Barnes
To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz
North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various Artists
Best Traditional Blues Album
Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush (WINNER)
All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Best Folk Album
All the Good Times — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (WINNER)
Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen
Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling
Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers (WINNER)
My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise — Nā Wai ʽehā
A Tribute to Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito (WINNER)
Live at the Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice — G. Love
Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette
Up and Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars
Best Global Music Album
Twice As Tall — Burna Boy (WINNER)
FU Chronicles — Antibalas
Agora — Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar — Tinariwen
Best Reggae Album
Got to Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals (WINNER)
Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton
Higher Place — Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest
One World — The Wailers
Best Children’s Music Album
All the Ladies — Joanie Leeds (WINNER)
Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock And Friends
I’m an Optimist — Dog on Fleas
Songs for Singin’ — The Okee Dokee Brothers
Wild Life — Justin Roberts
Best Comedy Album
Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish (WINNER)
I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger — Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill — Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theater Album
Jagged Little Pill (WINNER)
Amélie
American Utopia on Broadway
Little Shop of Horrors
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Joker (WINNER)
Ad Astra
Becoming
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)
“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, Songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Carried Me With You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)
“Stand” (from Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow (WINNER)
Acid for the Children: A Memoir — Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is … — Ken Jennings
Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Sputnik” — Maria Schneider, Composer (Maria Schneider) (WINNER)
“Baby Jack” — Arturo O’Farrill, Composer (Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)
“Be Water II” — Christian Sands, Composer (Christian Sands)
“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat, Composer (Alexandre Desplat)
“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf, Composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Donna Lee” — John Beasley, Arranger (John Beasley) (WINNER)
“Bathroom Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, Arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf, Arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)
“Lift Every Voice and Sing” — Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, Arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)
“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy, Arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“He Won’t Hold You” — Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
“Asas Fechadas” — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, Arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)
“Desert Song” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, Arrangers (Säje)
“From This Place” — Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, Arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Slow Burn” — Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, Arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)
Best Recording Package
Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, Art Directors (Desert Sessions) (WINNER)
Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, Art Director (Coldplay)
Funeral — Kyle Goen & Alex Kalatschinow, Art Directors (Lil Wayne)
Healer — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, Art Directors (Grouplove)
On Circles — Jordan Butcher, Art Director (Caspian)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Ode to Joy — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, Art Directors (Wilco) (WINNER)
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, Art Directors (Paul McCartney)
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, Art Directors (Grateful Dead)
Mode — Jeff Schulz & Paul A. Taylor, Art Directors (Depeche Mode)
The Story of Ghostly International — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, Art Directors (Various Artists)
Best Album Notes
Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, Album Notes Writer (The Replacements) (WINNER)
At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)
The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)
The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business — Colin Hancock, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)
Out of a Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, Album Notes Writer (Nat Brusiloff)
Best Historical Album
It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Compilation Producers; Michael Graves, Mastering Engineer (Mister Rogers) (WINNER)
Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, Compilation Producers; Richard Martin, Mastering Engineer (Unique Quartette)
Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, Compilation Producers; Matthew Lutthans, Mastering Engineer (Nat King Cole)
1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, Compilation Producers; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Prince)
Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, Compilation Producer; Miles Showell, Mastering Engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, Compilation Producer; Richard Dodd, Mastering Engineer (Béla Fleck)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco & Matt Wiggins, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck) (WINNER)
Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
Expectations — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, Engineers; Paul Blakemore, Mastering Engineer (Katie Pruitt)
Jaime — Shawn Everett, Engineer; Shawn Everett, Mastering Engineer (Brittany Howard)
25 Trips — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, Engineers; Adam Grover, Mastering Engineer (Sierra Hull)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt (WINNER)
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Best Remixed Recording
“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (Saint Jhn) (WINNER)
“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)” — RAC, Remixer (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)
“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” — Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
“Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ — David Frost & Charlie Post, Engineers; Silas Brown, Mastering Engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)
Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — Bernd Gottinger, Engineer (Joann Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, Ucla Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
Gershwin: Porgy and Bess — David Frost & John Kerswell, Engineers; Silas Brown, Mastering Engineer (David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
Hynes: Fields — Kyle Pyke, Engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, Mastering Engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)
Ives: Complete Symphonies — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, Engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, Mastering Engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost (WINNER)
Blanton Alspaugh
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
“Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) (WINNER)
“Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition” — Carlos Kalmar, Conductor (Oregon Symphony)
“Concurrence” — Daníel Bjarnason, Conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)
“Copland: Symphony No. 3” — Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
“Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3” — Hannu Lintu, Conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” — David Robertson, Conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, Producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) (WINNER)
“Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen” — Gil Rose, Conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, Producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players” — William Boggs, Conductor; Alexander Dobson, Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)
“Handel: Agrippina” — Maxim Emelyanychev, Conductor; Elsa Benoit, Joyce Didonato, Franco Fagioli, Jakub Józef Orliński & Luca Pisaroni; Daniel Zalay, Producer (Il Pomo D’oro)
“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg” — Donald Runnicles, Conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, Producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)
Best Choral Performance
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshuah” — Joann Falletta, Conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, Chorus Masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) (WINNER)
“Carthage” — Donald Nally, Conductor (The Crossing)
“Kastalsky: Requiem” — Leonard Slatkin, Conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, Chorus Masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)
“Moravec: Sanctuary Road” — Kent Tritle, Conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus)
“Once Upon a Time” — Matthew Guard, Conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“Contemporary Voices” — Pacifica Quartet (WINNER)
“Healing Modes” — Brooklyn Rider
“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade & Place Orchestra
“Hynes: Fields” — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, Conductor (Albany Symphony) (WINNER)
“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, Conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
“Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas” — Igor Levit
“Bohemian Tales” — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, Conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)
“Destination Rachmaninov — Arrival” — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, Conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra) (WINNER)
American Composers at Play — William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto” — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)
Clairières — Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, Accompanist
Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, Conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)
A Lad’s Love — Brian Giebler; Steven Mcghee, Accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)
Best Classical Compendium
“Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke” — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer (WINNER)
“Adès Conducts Adès” — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Conductor; Nick Squire, Producer
“Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin” — Clément Mao-Takacs, Conductor; Hans Kipfer, Producer
“Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto” — José Serebrier, Conductor; Jens Braun, Producer
“Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood” — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, Conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Rouse: Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, Composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) (WINNER)
“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, Composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, Composer (Joann Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, Ucla Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)
“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players” — Carlisle Floyd, Composer (William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, Composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé (WINNER)
“Life Is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“Adore You” — Harry Styles
“Goliath” — Woodkid
Best Music Film
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt (WINNER)
Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys
Black Is King — Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top
