‘I want to thank my mama’: full 2021 Grammy winner’s list

Big wins for Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Nas, Ledisi, Kanye West and others

Three Grammy winners have reason to especially celebrate tonight. Nas and Ledisi, who were overlooked after 14 and 13 nominations respectively won their first Grammy Awards tonight. And Beyoncé ties with Quincy Jones as the most awarded living musician with 28 total awards.

H.E.R took home one of the night’s most prestigious awards for Song of the Year with “I Can’t Breathe” a song written in response to last summer’s racial protests. Megan Thee Stallion won three awards, including Best New Artist and two with Beyoncé for the “Savage” remix – Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, making the duo the first female artists to win the prize in that category.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

And Kanye West...yes, he won for Best Contemporary Christian Music album for Jesus Is King despite famously protesting the awards by urinating on one of the 21 Grammy Awards he’s already received and posting it on social media.

Here’s the full winner’s list from the 2021 Grammy Awards per The Hollywood Reporter.

Record of the Year

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish (WINNER)

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year

“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) (WINNER)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“If The World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album of the Year

Folklore — Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

Everyday Life — Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III — Haim

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande (WINNER)

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa (WINNER)

Changes — Justin Bieber

Chromatica — Lady Gaga

Fine Line — Harry Styles

Folklore — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Watermelon Sugar”— Harry Styles (WINNER)

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

American Standard — James Taylor (WINNER)

Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.

Unfollow the Rules — Rufus Wainwright

Judy — Renée Zellweger

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bubba — Kaytranada (WINNER)

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Dance Recording

“10%” — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis (WINNER)

“On My Mind” — Diplo & SIDEPIECE

“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

“The Difference” — Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi

“Both of Us” — Jayda G

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Live at the Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy (WINNER)

Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste

Take the Stairs — Black Violin

Americana — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple (WINNER)

“Not” — Big Thief

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” — HAIM

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard

“Daylight” — Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush” — Body Count (WINNER)

“Underneath” — Code Orange

“The In-Between” — In This Moment

“Bloodmoney” — Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) — Live” — Power Trip

Best Rock Song

“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard) (WINNER)

“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)

“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)

“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)

Best Rock Album

The New Abnormal — The Strokes (WINNER)

A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potter

Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple (WINNER)

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

Best Progressive R&B Album

It Is What It Is — Thundercat (WINNER)

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

Best R&B Performance

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé (WINNER)

“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

“All I Need” — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign

“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard

“See Me” — Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Anything for You” — Ledisi (WINNER)

“Sit on Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle

“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Distance” — Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) (WINNER)

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best R&B Album

Bigger Love — John Legend (WINNER)

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Love/D — Luke James

All Rise — Gregory Porter

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak (WINNER)

“Rockstar” — Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, Songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) (WINNER)

“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box” — Larrance Dopson, Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore, Adarius Moragne, Eric Sloan & Khirye Anthony Tyler, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch)

Best Rap Album

King’s Disease — Nas (WINNER)

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

The Allegory — Royce 5’9″

Best Rap Performance

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé (WINNER)

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

Best Country Album

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert (WINNER)

Lady Like — Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record — Brandy Clark

Nightfall — Little Big Town

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Best Country Solo Performance

“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill (WINNER)

“Stick That in Your Country Song” — Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark

“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber (WINNER)

“All Night” — Brothers Osborne

“Ocean” — Lady A

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town

“Some People Do” — Old Dominion

Best Country Song

“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori Mckenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen) (WINNER)

“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Maren Morris)

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, Songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

Some People Do” — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, Songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best New Age Album

More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West (WINNER)

Songs From the Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery — Priya Darshini

Form//Less — Superposition

Meditations — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Secrets Are the Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez (WINNER)

Ona — Thana Alexa

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s the Hurry — Kenny Washington

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“All Blues” — Chick Corea (WINNER)

“Guinnevere” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

“Pachamama” — Regina Carter

“Celia” — Gerald Clayton

“Moe Honk” — Joshua Redman

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade (WINNER)

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra (WINNER)

Dialogues on Race — Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley’s MONK’estra

The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like a Lot — John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate Mcgarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Four Questions — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (WINNER)

Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo — Live at Blue Note Tokyo — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan Mcreynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters (WINNER)

“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Release (Live)” — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, Songwriter

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Present: The Good News; Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins & Jazz Nixon, Producers; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, Songwriters

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, Songwriter

H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas accept the Song of the Year award for ‘I Can’t Breathe’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“There Was Jesus” — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, Songwriters (WINNER)

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship; Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe Carnes & Steven Furtick, Songwriters

“Sunday Morning” — Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin; Denisia Andrews, Jones Terrence Antonio, Saint Bodhi, Rafael X. Brown, Brittany Coney, Kirk Franklin, Lasanna Harris, Shama Joseph, Stuart Lowery, Lecrae Moore & Nathanael Saint-Fleur, Songwriters

“Holy Water” — We the Kingdom; Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash & Scott Cash, Songwriters

“Famous For (I Believe)” — Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson; Chuck Butler, Krissy Nordhoff, Jordan Sapp, Alexis Slifer & Tauren Wells, Songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Gospel According to PJ — PJ Morton (WINNER)

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

My Tribute — Myron Butler

Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard

Kierra — Kierra Sheard

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Jesus Is King — Kanye West (WINNER)

Run to the Father — Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water — We the Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers (WINNER)

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

20/20 — The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins

Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa Para Dos — Kany García

Pausa — Ricky Martin

3:33 — Debi Nova

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Paez (WINNER)

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Un Canoto por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade (WINNER)

Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata — Lupita Infante

Bailando Sones y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

40 — Grupo Niche (WINNER)

Mi Tumbao — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

Infinito — Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando al Amor (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

Memorias de Navidad — Víctor Manuelle

Best Americana Album

World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz (WINNER)

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

Best American Roots Performance

“I Remember Everything” — John Prine (WINNER)

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

Best American Roots Song

“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine) (WINNER)

“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, Songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, Songwriters (Sierra Hull)

“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

“Man Without a Soul” — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, Songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best Bluegrass Album

Home — Billy Strings (WINNER)

Man on Fire — Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 — Various Artists

Best Traditional Blues Album

Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush (WINNER)

All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Ledisi and Ron T. Young accept the Best Traditional R&B Performance Award

Best Folk Album

All the Good Times — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (WINNER)

Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling

Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Atmosphere — New Orleans Nightcrawlers (WINNER)

My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise — Nā Wai ʽehā

A Tribute to Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito (WINNER)

Live at the Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up and Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album

Twice As Tall — Burna Boy (WINNER)

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

Best Reggae Album

Got to Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals (WINNER)

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest

One World — The Wailers

Best Children’s Music Album

All the Ladies — Joanie Leeds (WINNER)

Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock And Friends

I’m an Optimist — Dog on Fleas

Songs for Singin’ — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life — Justin Roberts

Best Comedy Album

Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish (WINNER)

I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger — Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill — Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theater Album

Jagged Little Pill (WINNER)

Amélie

American Utopia on Broadway

Little Shop of Horrors

The Prince of Egypt

Soft Power

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Joker (WINNER)

Ad Astra

Becoming

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“No Time to Die” (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)

“Beautiful Ghosts” (from Cats) — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, Songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You” (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into the Unknown” (from Frozen 2) — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)

“Stand” (from Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth — Rachel Maddow (WINNER)

Acid for the Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is … — Ken Jennings

Catch and Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Sputnik” — Maria Schneider, Composer (Maria Schneider) (WINNER)

“Baby Jack” — Arturo O’Farrill, Composer (Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

“Be Water II” — Christian Sands, Composer (Christian Sands)

“Plumfield” — Alexandre Desplat, Composer (Alexandre Desplat)

“Strata” — Remy Le Boeuf, Composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Donna Lee” — John Beasley, Arranger (John Beasley) (WINNER)

“Bathroom Dance” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, Arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

“Honeymooners” — Remy Le Boeuf, Arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” — Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, Arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)

“Uranus: The Magician” — Jeremy Levy, Arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“He Won’t Hold You” — Jacob Collier, Arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)

“Asas Fechadas” — John Beasley & Maria Mendes, Arrangers (Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole)

“Desert Song” — Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, Arrangers (Säje)

“From This Place” — Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny, Arrangers (Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello)

“Slow Burn” — Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens, Arrangers (Becca Stevens Featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth)

Best Recording Package

Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, Art Directors (Desert Sessions) (WINNER)

Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, Art Director (Coldplay)

Funeral — Kyle Goen & Alex Kalatschinow, Art Directors (Lil Wayne)

Healer — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, Art Directors (Grouplove)

On Circles — Jordan Butcher, Art Director (Caspian)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Ode to Joy — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, Art Directors (Wilco) (WINNER)

Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, Art Directors (Paul McCartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, Art Directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode — Jeff Schulz & Paul A. Taylor, Art Directors (Depeche Mode)

The Story of Ghostly International — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, Art Directors (Various Artists)

Best Album Notes

Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, Album Notes Writer (The Replacements) (WINNER)

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business — Colin Hancock, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, Album Notes Writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Compilation Producers; Michael Graves, Mastering Engineer (Mister Rogers) (WINNER)

Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, Compilation Producers; Richard Martin, Mastering Engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, Compilation Producers; Matthew Lutthans, Mastering Engineer (Nat King Cole)

1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, Compilation Producers; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Prince)

Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, Compilation Producer; Miles Showell, Mastering Engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, Compilation Producer; Richard Dodd, Mastering Engineer (Béla Fleck)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Julian Burg, Andrew Coleman, Paul Epworth, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, John Hanes, Beck Hansen, Jaycen Joshua, Greg Kurstin, Mike Larson, Cole M.G.N., Alex Pasco & Matt Wiggins, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck) (WINNER)

Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, Engineers; Paul Blakemore, Mastering Engineer (Katie Pruitt)

Jaime — Shawn Everett, Engineer; Shawn Everett, Mastering Engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, Engineers; Adam Grover, Mastering Engineer (Sierra Hull)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt (WINNER)

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Best Remixed Recording

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” — Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (Saint Jhn) (WINNER)

“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)” — RAC, Remixer (Phil Good)

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” — Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” — Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

“Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)” — Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ — David Frost & Charlie Post, Engineers; Silas Brown, Mastering Engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua — Bernd Gottinger, Engineer (Joann Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, Ucla Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess — David Frost & John Kerswell, Engineers; Silas Brown, Mastering Engineer (David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

Hynes: Fields — Kyle Pyke, Engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, Mastering Engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

Ives: Complete Symphonies — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, Engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, Mastering Engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost (WINNER)

Blanton Alspaugh

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Orchestral Performance

“Ives: Complete Symphonies” — Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) (WINNER)

“Aspects of America – Pulitzer Edition” — Carlos Kalmar, Conductor (Oregon Symphony)

“Concurrence” — Daníel Bjarnason, Conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Symphony No. 3” — Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3” — Hannu Lintu, Conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

“Gershwin: Porgy and Bess” — David Robertson, Conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, Producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) (WINNER)

“Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen” — Gil Rose, Conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, Producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players” — William Boggs, Conductor; Alexander Dobson, Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

“Handel: Agrippina” — Maxim Emelyanychev, Conductor; Elsa Benoit, Joyce Didonato, Franco Fagioli, Jakub Józef Orliński & Luca Pisaroni; Daniel Zalay, Producer (Il Pomo D’oro)

“Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg” — Donald Runnicles, Conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, Producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Best Choral Performance

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshuah” — Joann Falletta, Conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, Chorus Masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) (WINNER)

“Carthage” — Donald Nally, Conductor (The Crossing)

“Kastalsky: Requiem” — Leonard Slatkin, Conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, Chorus Masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

“Moravec: Sanctuary Road” — Kent Tritle, Conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society of New York Chorus)

“Once Upon a Time” — Matthew Guard, Conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Contemporary Voices” — Pacifica Quartet (WINNER)

“Healing Modes” — Brooklyn Rider

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade & Place Orchestra

“Hynes: Fields” — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

“The Schumann Quartets” — Dover Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” — Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, Conductor (Albany Symphony) (WINNER)

“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, Conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas” — Igor Levit

“Bohemian Tales” — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, Conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

“Destination Rachmaninov — Arrival” — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Smyth: The Prison — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, Conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra) (WINNER)

American Composers at Play — William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto” — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

Clairières — Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, Accompanist

Farinelli — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, Conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

A Lad’s Love — Brian Giebler; Steven Mcghee, Accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

Best Classical Compendium

“Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke” — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer (WINNER)

“Adès Conducts Adès” — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Conductor; Nick Squire, Producer

“Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin” — Clément Mao-Takacs, Conductor; Hans Kipfer, Producer

“Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto” — José Serebrier, Conductor; Jens Braun, Producer

“Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood” — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, Conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Rouse: Symphony No. 5” — Christopher Rouse, Composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) (WINNER)

“Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” — Thomas Adès, Composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

“Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua” — Richard Danielpour, Composer (Joann Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, Ucla Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

“Floyd, C.: Prince of Players” — Carlisle Floyd, Composer (William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

“Hearne, T.: Place” — Ted Hearne, Composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Best Music Video

“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé (WINNER)

“Life Is Good” — Future Featuring Drake

“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak

“Adore You” — Harry Styles

“Goliath” — Woodkid

Best Music Film

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt (WINNER)

Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys

Black Is King — Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top

