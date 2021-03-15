Beyoncé makes music history with 28th Grammy win

With her 28th win for Best R&B Performance, Beyoncé ties with Quincy Jones as the living musicians with the most awards

Beyoncé has received many awards over her storied career, but Sunday night added her to the all-time Grammy record books. With her 28th Grammy win for Best R&B Performance for “Black Is King,” the Houston-born hyphenate is now tied with Quincy Jones as the Recording Academy’s most awarded living musician and is the most honored female artist in Grammy history.

Beyoncé is also the most awarded singer in Grammy history as she surpassed bluegrass star Alison Krauss who has 27 awards. The late Georg Solti is the Grammy’s top awardee, with 31, but earned the awards as an orchestra conductor.

Beyonce is now tied with Quincy Jones as the Grammy’s most honored living musician. (Getty Images)

Coming in with 24 nominations, Beyoncé picked up wins for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with fellow-Houston native Megan Thee Stallion for their hot girl remix of “Savage.” Beyoncé, along with her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, won the Grammy for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” and B. also picked up the Best R&B Performance Award for “Black is King,” which took her over the top.

“I am so honored and so excited,” Beyoncé said. “As an artist, I believe its a job and all of our jobs are to reflect the times, and I wanted to celebrate and encourage all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming.”

“I’ve been working my whole life, since I was nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night. Thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching – two daughters and my son y’all are all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you. And I’m so honored to be your mommy. All of your mommies. Y’all are my babies. I love you so much. And [turning to Jay-Z] you are my rock. Love you so much.”

Beyoncé does hold a record by herself as the Recording Academy’s overall top nominee with 79 total nods, 62 of which she’s earned as a solo artist. She and Megan made history as well by becoming the very first female artists to win Best Rap Performance.

.@theestallion and @Beyonce HAVE OFFICIALLY MADE MUSIC HISTORY! 🌟🏆🎤



The powerhouse artists are officially the FIRST female artists to ever win the category for Best Rap Performance at the @RecordingAcad – thanks to their hit "Savage Remix". Congratulations! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UCb2rxbiQ0 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 14, 2021

Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z attended the show, which was held without spectators and in what looked like a casual brunch setting. Performances were done separately from that area, which was limited to award acceptances. Likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new Grammy winner Blue Ivy did not come with her parents.

Megan thanked Beyoncè in her speech for the inspiration she provided her as a young up-and-coming artist in Houston, saying that she’d always wanted to be the “rap Beyoncé,” and that she and her late mother watched the way Beyoncé carried herself and wanted Meg to do the same–but “more rachet.”

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Congratulations to BEYONCÉ for making herstory tonight 🔥🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 15, 2021

Since her debut with the self-titled Destiny’s Child album in 1998, Beyoncé has become a global icon, selling over 118 million albums. She’s won every award possible, some many times over, and throughout her career has also become a voice for social justice and a philanthropist through her BeyGood foundation.

As reported by theGrio, she just recently contributed to the Houston relief effort bringing assistance to families impacted by the unprecedented winter storm last month.

BeyGOOD, Beyonce’s philanthropic company; Adidas, the company with which the superstar-singer just released her ICYPark line, and the Houston organization Bread of Life have come together to give grants to people who have been affected by the recent storms in Texas.

Texas found itself to be unprepared for the effects of the winter storm that hit the state. Due to changes in its energy systems and the unexpected weather, millions of Texans were left without power and water this week.

“Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance,” urged BeyGOOD on its Twitter page. “We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm.”

“Bread of Life, Inc. has been on the frontlines of natural disasters, as well as life disasters such as homelessness, healthcare, addiction recovery, job loss, food insecurity and support for returning citizens,” read a statement on Bread of Life’s website. “Bread of Life, Inc. is more than just a nonprofit organization, we are a galvanized community of neighbors, organizations, congregations and corporations ready to respond to any disaster.”

