Drake gives credit to Bow Wow for paving the way following Billboard record

'If it wasn't for you, there wouldn't be no me. That's why I'ma rock with y'all forever,' the Canadian artist shared.

Drake celebrated his latest career milestone and thanked rapper Bow Wow for opening the doors for his success.

theGrio reported the Take Care rapper made history when he debuted three songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. On March 9, Drake released the three-track EP Scary Hours 2. For the first time ever, all three songs debut in the top slots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously. The leading single, “What’s Next” debuted at No. 1, while the other two offerings “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross came in at No. 2 and 3 respectively.

Drake took to social media to celebrate the historic news and shared on his Instagram grid feed and story broadcast the flashy function in his honor.

Rapper Bow Wow was in attendance and although the moment was in honor of Drake, the self-proclaimed 6 God did not hesitate to thank his friend for leading the way and being one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time. In a clip captured by DatPiff and uploaded to Twitter, the “Controlla,” artist offers kind words for Mr. 106 and Park.

“I had to link with Wizzle,” he said in the clip. “Everybody wants to have drinks and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up and, you know, I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in person. If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why — you know the rest, that’s why I’mma rock with y’all forever more.”

Drake says he would not be here if it wasn’t for Bow Wow 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UqZDw2Q8sC — DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 16, 2021

In another clip, shared by Hip Hop DX, the two appear together at Drake’s party.

“I didn’t know how else to bring in 1-2-3,” Drake said in the clip. “I had to link with Wizzle.”

Bow Wow then comes on camera, smiling and exclaimed, “You know how we do it.”

Drake then directly told the Beware of Dog rapper “I wanna thank you, man. I just want to thank y’all.”

The fourth spot of the Hot 100 also went to a debut. Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have collaborated to form a new R&B group Silk Sonic. Their first ever single “Leave The Door Open” was the highest-ranked non-Drake song for the chart week ending March 20. Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and 24Goldn with Iann Dior fill out the remaining sports.

Despite this week’s historic effort, Drake is no stranger to the Billboard charts. According to Billboard, “What’s Next” makes the Canadian rapper’s eighth Hot 100 No. 1, and with all three songs, his total to a record-extending 45 top 10s in his entire career. He joins The Beatles and Ariana Grande as the only acts ever to rank at Nos. 1, 2, and 3 on the Hot 100 simultaneously. His record total now stands at 30 career debuts in the Hot 100’s top 10.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Rapper Drake poses in the press room with his awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for ‘Views,’ Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Streaming Artist, Top Streaming Song (Audio) for ‘One Dance,’ Top R

Fans await the release of Drake’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy which was pushed back from a January release after the rapper injured his knee. According to NME, he revealed the album is still being readied but the wait is near over. While speaking about the album on OVO Sound Radio, he shared CLB is “currently being chef’d in every way possible.”

“I don’t have an exact date, but it’s in the pot and it’s coming soon,” he said.

Producer Just Blaze tweeted and deleted “Finally got around to listening to it. CLB is dope. Very conversational.”

Fans, many possibly unaware of the producer’s legendary status, issued a handful of responses. One interaction was captured with a screenshot.

Wait did people not realize who they were talking to? https://t.co/G4bXUDJ2tZ — Sebagstian Telfar (@KingThelonious) March 10, 2021

