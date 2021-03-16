Drake first artist to have three songs debut at No. 1, 2, 3 on Billboard Hot 100

Champagne Papi hits a three peat with his top charting songs — "What's Next," "Wants and Needs" and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Loading the player...

Rap superstar, Drake is officially the first artist to ever have three songs debut in the top three slots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

The Canadian rapper’s new single, “What’s Next” debuted at Number 1 on March 5, followed by “Wants and Needs” featuring Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross in the third slot.

All three songs were released on Drake’s OVO Sound/Republic Records on an EP project currently called “Scary Hours 2.”

Read More: Drake teases new ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album on 34th birthday

Drake (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Drake has had a record 45 songs in the top 10 of the legendary music tracker.

The Beatles and Ariana Grande have also had three songs in the top three slots simultaneously on the Hot 100, but Drake is the first for whom all three songs were debuts.

The hit song “Leave the Door Open,” from Silk Sonic the mash-up group of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is currently in the number 4 spot. The pair performed the song at this year’s Grammy Awards along with a tribute to Little Richard.

The Billboard Hot 100 blends U.S. streaming numbers, radio airplay, and sales data to tabulate hit records across all music genres. The data updates every week.

Drake (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

According to the chart data, Drake’s “What’s Next” single had more than 49.1 million U.S. streams and 19,000 downloads. It also racked up more than 11.9 million in radio airplay audience impressions.

Drake is expected to share his next album, Certified Lover Boy soon. The album was due to debut in January, but he shared that he pushed the release date back to focus on his recovery from knee surgery after injuring himself in a fall last year. The first single, “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk premiered in August.

The album will be the sixth studio album from the legendary rapper.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

