Kelly Rowland encourages Black women to ‘lift each other up’

During Women's History Month, we pay tribute to 10 Black women who are moving the culture forward

Our Black Women Amplified series highlights the accomplishments of ten Black women who are creating their own history with their unique contributions to the world whether it be through media, arts, science, or politics. We salute their accomplishments and are inspired by their example. Below is more on our sixth honoree Kelly Rowland.

Kelly Rowland has excelled as a talented singer and actress for decades and continues to soar to new heights.

The Grammy-award-winning artist has used music to shine for most of her life. As a member of Destiny’s Child, one of the best selling girl-groups in history, fans were able to watch Rowland mature from a young, talented pop star to a grown woman owning her confidence and power.

Kelly has continued to deliver lush vocals to the world through her solo music career over alternative, pop, and R&B beats. As a multitalented songstress, Rowland has been able to excel across multiple arenas by using her voice to share messages and stories through the power of music.

“I think the only story that you can tell is your own. I think that it is important to be authentic and to be proud of the space and place that you walk in and be able to share it possibly with others, ” she said to theGrio.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Kelly Rowland attends the "Queen

As an actress, Rowland has played a variety of characters between television and film. She has held guest roles on series such as Girlfriends and The Hughleys. Her big-screen debut was in 2003 with the thriller film Freddy vs. Jason.

Since then, the “Motivation” singer has been on A Black Lady Sketch Show and starred in the film Bad Hair. She was awarded the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series for her portrayal of Gladys Knight in the series American Soul.

The 40-year-old balances work and life as a wife and mother. She and her husband Tim Weatherspoon have two children, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, 6, and a newborn baby, Noah Jon Weatherspoon, born January 21, 2021.

Throughout her career, Kelly Rowland has shined as a singer, actress, performer, fashionista, philanthropist, and more. She shared with theGrio a word of advice for other women who live big lives.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Kelly Rowland attends Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“My advice to other women blazing their own trail would be not to look to the left or right of you. It doesn’t matter what anybody else is doing. You can be inspired by what they’re doing, but you don’t have to feel like you have to measure yourself up to what they’re doing.

If you see others along the way, you are to help them as a woman, especially as a Black woman. We’re supposed to be there to help each other, and to lift each other up,” Rowland shared.

