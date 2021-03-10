Khadeen Ellis encourages women to ‘be relentless in your pursuits’

During Women's History Month, we pay tribute to 10 Black women who are moving the culture forward

Our Black Women Amplified series highlights the accomplishments of ten Black women who are creating their own history with their unique contributions to the world whether it be through media, arts, science or politics. We salute their accomplishments and are inspired by their example. Below is more on our fourth honoree, Khadeen Ellis.

When defining the modern-day renaissance woman, social media influencer Khadeen Ellis comes to mind. The Brooklyn native is no stranger to using her many platforms to exhibit how Black millennial women can truly have it all through hard work, perseverance, love, and faith.

Khadeen Ellis Photographer: Joshua Dwain

As the co-star and producer of The Ellises, her family’s viral social sitcom, Khadeen has garnered over 300 million views across YouTube and Facebook. She has been featured in commercials for national brands such as JCPenny and American Express and has also partnered with brands such as Fabletics, Hello Fresh, Honest Co., Savage x Fenty and more.

Many people were first introduced to Khadeen and her husband, Devale Ellis, through OWN Network’s docu-series, Black Love, where couples share honest, in-depth, and emotional stories about the many levels of true love.

Through their honest hot takes and infectious personalities, Khadeen and Devale quickly became fan favorites and the “it couple” that modern-day romantics turn to for sound advice. Thus, the Dead Ass with Khadeen & Devale podcast was born.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis attend the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Through the Webby award-winning series, the couple discusses love, marriage, parenting and so much more from a millennial perspective. The podcast launched and hit #5 on the Apple Podcast charts on its premiere day and has remained in the top 10 since. They’ve had special guests such as President Joe Biden, KevOnStage, Tiffany the Budgetnista, to name a few.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, when Khadeen isn’t busy interviewing celebrities on the red carpet or walking down one herself, this proud mama takes pride in raising her “three whole boys” — Jackson (9), Kairo (4), and Kaz (2).

To the Black women that are trail-blazing paths of their own way, Khadeen’s advice is to “be relentless with your pursuits.” She also asks that you pay it forward.

“Reach back and pull up some sisters with you because that is what sisterhood and womanhood should be about.”

