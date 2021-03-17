Iyanla Vanzant’s ‘Fix My Life’ final season begins April 10

A follow-up episode with LisaRaye McCoy will be the first to kick off the eighth and final season of the OWN show

It will soon be time to say goodbye to Iyanla: Fix My Life, the OWN TV show that brought Iyanla Vanzant’s brand of tough love to the forefront. Over almost a decade, the author and spiritual teacher has filmed close to 150 episodes of the series, forcing celebrities and regular folks to come to terms with dysfunction, drama, and self-destructive tendencies that were adversely impacting their lives and relationships.

From her favorite term ‘beloved’ to insisting that people face their truths, Vanzant, the author of several New York Times bestselling books including “In the Spirit,” “Trust” and “The Value in the Valley” has had one of TV’s most popular shows that helped give people the tools to live more authentic lives while eliminating toxic behavior and family members along the way.



“The time I have spent creating and working on ‘Fix My Life’ has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Vanzant in a release. “In my heart of hearts, I believe that ‘Fix My Life’ has contributed to the creation of a new genre of television programming, where people get to speak and see how to address issues that have been taboo.

She continued, “To have a network, a production team and a crew that could stand in and participate in the manifestation of this vision has been humbling and most rewarding. My prayer is that ‘Fix My Life’ will be standard for others who have the vision and courage to bring personal healing work to the television screen.”

Oprah Winfrey had Vanzant in mind for a TV show years ago when Vanzant elected to go with a show produced by another TV icon, Barbara Walters instead. The two resolved the rift that developed between them on a heartfelt episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, a teachable moment for other women who’d experienced similar issues. Vanzant’s success on the OWN Network was divine timing, something she has often written about.

Iyanla Vanzant

Winfrey was effusive in her praise for Vanzant’s show and the success she’s had with it. Iyanla: Fix My Life has been the highest-rated unscripted show on the OWN Network across all demographics and Vanzant has won four NAACP Image Awards during its run.

“The minute Iyanla stepped onto the stage of ‘The Oprah Show,’ I knew she had a talent that was meant to be shared and I am glad that she created the perfect vehicle to provide OWN viewers with her healing magic,” Winfrey said, via press release. “Sunsetting the series is bittersweet. I’m very thankful for her and the work she does and look forward to what unfolds next from her gift of teaching people to be better versions of themselves.”

Iyanla Vanzant with LisaRaye McCoy

The first show of the eighth and final season kicks off with the return of actress LisaRaye McCoy who was on last season with her mother and daughter trying to resolve the intergenerational issues between them. McCoy felt pulled between her mother, who had residual bitterness toward her daughter due to her relationship with LisaRaye’s late father.

LisaRaye’s daughter, Kai, struggled to resolve her feelings of abandonment while benefiting from Lisa’s work ethic that allowed her to live rent-free in her home. We will hopefully get an update on how things are working out, but LisaRaye is returning to the show this time to get a handle on some of her own deep-rooted problems.

OWN is planning a festive send-off for Vanzant with a two-hour special planned to conclude the series on May 22.

Watch the new season trailer below:

