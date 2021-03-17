Michelle Obama: Sasha, Malia ‘cherished’ Bush twins WH tour

"Malia and Sasha remember that time more than a lot of things that I would've thought of," said Obama

Sasha and Malia Obama fondly remember their first White House tour.

Jenna Bush Hager sat down with the former first lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday on the Today show and they discussed how gracefully the Bush family handled the presidential transition back in 2009.

“Malia and Sasha remember that time more than a lot of things that I would’ve thought of,” said Obama, 57, to Hager 39.

She continued with: “We sat and had an entire dinner about those first days and how they just cherished these two young, beautiful women who had done what they were doing, who were taking time out of their lives,” said Obama. “Because it was very clear you guys were excited to do it.”

Hager recently posed a series of Instagram photos of the herself and her sister, Barbara showing the Obama girls around the White House.

“Twelve years ago (!!!) today,” Hager captioned the post. “I drove from my job teaching in Baltimore to meet my mom and sister in [Washington D.C.] to show the next residents of this house their new home.”

Hager added: “Barbara and I taught the girls how to slide down the banister and all the secrets of the White House we loved as little girls—the best hiding spots, the movie theatre, and bowling alley. We showed them our rooms that would soon be theirs.”

Former First Lady Laura Bush asked her girls to set aside that time to ensure Sasha and Malia felt comfortable in their new home.

“My mom looked at Mrs. Obama and thought, ‘Put politics aside, she’s a mother that’s nervous about her two little girls moving from Chicago to Washington. “

Obama said the kindness from the Bush family meant the world to her.

“You came in from wherever you were especially to meet with them and they knew that,” said Obama. “It made a difference in their entire experience.”

Obama enjoyed reminiscing on the sweet days of the past but she was on the Today show to promote a new kid’s show that recently debuted on Netflix, as previously reported by theGrio.

Waffles + Mochi has officially debuted on the streamer. It features Obama herself surrounded by puppets and chefs, teaching children the importance of a healthy diet. Obama recently told People that Waffles + Mochi isn’t just for kids, but is truly fun for the whole family.

In a clip, while holding a mushroom, she tells her fuzzy friends, “Now who would’ve ever thought that something this interesting looking, could have something so wonderful and delicious inside.”

She then explains to Waffles and Mochi that, “just because something is scary, or unusual, or peculiar, doesn’t mean it can’t be extraordinary.”

At the end of the clip, Obama rewards her friends and stars of the series with their very own “mushroom badges.” Her friends cheer and excitedly accept the honor, proudly wearing their differences on their sleeves, literally.

Obama explained, “Waffles + Mochi, the entire concept is fun. It’s approachable, it’s an adventure, it’s exciting, it’s funny,” she told People. “More importantly, it’s something that I would watch even if no kids were around.”

She further explained why the show was one she wanted to appear in.

“First of all, I’m not an actress, so Waffles + Mochi is an easier lift for me because I’m being myself. And it got me back into the space of kids and healthy eating and introducing them to vegetables… what we talked about for eight years in the White House. Whereas Bridgerton, the love scenes — I don’t know. I’d pass.”

