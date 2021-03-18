‘Dear Culture’ podcast pays homage to Black femmes: ‘Thank you, sis’

In honor of Black Women's History Month, Dear Culture is centering and celebrating Black women front and center

“No matter what barriers come our way, Black women, we are proving every day that we’re unstoppable and groundbreaking,” says Dear Culture co-host Shana Pinnock.

In Honor of #BlackWomensHistoryMonth, the Dear Culture Podcast is centering and celebrating Black women front and center. This week our lovely theGrio‘s hosts, Shana Pinnock and Gerren Keith Gaynor discuss how Black women have always carried this country on their backs.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Whether political/social activism or ideological movements — Black women’s participation in anything is often the catalyst for change. That’s why this week we’re asking: “Dear Culture, would this country be anything without Black women?” Spoiler alert: no.

“You have to support Black women, it’s a tough world out there,” says Gaynor.

Black women often don’t get their just due, however, Dear Culture is changing that narrative and giving Black femmes space to proudly “wear their crowns.” Speaking to the misogynoir targeted against Black women, Pinnock notes that the “microaggressions” they face “are just brushed off as casual racism,” which she describes as “B.S.”

Black women particularly see racism and sexism firsthand in mainstream media. “The idea of Black women not being believed is racist in of itself,” says Pinnock.

From Meghan Markle to Sheryl Underwood, who were both met with public support after encountering occurrences of racism or microaggressions, the Dear Culture hosts shouted out Black women who often have to navigate the intersectionality of race and gender.

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Gaynor notes that “Black women are always on the receiving end of psychological and emotional abuse” for simply existing. However, it’s not completely fatalistic. The “whitewashing” and abuse they face can only last so long as Black femmes continue to remix, remake, and revitalize culture.

“Black women have a responsibility to our fellow sisters to be a place of refuge as well as a place of validation. We know what we deal with,” says Pinnock.

