Netflix drops 1st trailer for Jaime Foxx’s ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’

The sitcom is based on the actor's relationship with his oldest daughter.

Loading the player...

Jamie Foxx is slated to return to TV next month to star in his new Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!.

The sitcom is based on Foxx’s relationship with his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, who will executive produce the project. The Academy Award-winning actor plays Brian, the owner of a cosmetic company and father to Sasha, played by actress Kyla-Drew Simmons. The show will feature multiple characters in the same vein as the 90s comedy sketch show In Living Color, which Foxx starred in.

David Alan Grier, who collaborated with Foxx on the series almost 30 years ago, will also star in the show. theGRIO previously reported, his character, Pops, is slightly based on Jamie’s stepfather.

Check out the first official trailer below for Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Read More: Jamie Foxx on early colon cancer screenings: ‘I’ve lost good friends to deadly disease’

“Jamie told me he wanted someone there that he knew he could pass the baton to,” said Grier. “My main concern was, ‘Is Jamie really going to be in the show?’ I didn’t want to do a show where your famous friend is like, ‘Yeah, man, I’m going to be in it,’ but it’s like the Brad Pitt Comedy Hour and he introduces the first act and then comes back at the end of the season. But Jamie was there every minute, every day, encouraging me to do more and run with it.”

Here’s the official series synopsis:

Brian Dixon (Foxx), successful business owner and bachelor, just unexpectedly became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to fit into her new, lovingly imperfect home. Full of heart and humor, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) and is directed by Ken Whittingham (black-ish).

Corinne calls the show relatable.

“When you’re in the moment as a teenager and going through this stuff, it’s not funny, and you’re actually upset,” she said. “But it’s so fulfilling to see how these stories have grown into something that my dad and I can cherish and love. This is our story, and it’s just like, ‘Wow, at least we went through all that for something!’

In September, she won a Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding variety special for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Good Times”.

Read More: Jamie Foxx on voicing Disney-Pixar’s first Black lead in ‘Soul’

“Somebody just won an Emmy,” the proud papa said in a video at the time of him and his daughter celebrating the occasion. “My beautiful daughter Corinne Marie Foxx — all grown up and she is an Emmy winner for live in front of a studio audience for Good Times.”

Jamie captioned the post, “I would like to introduce to you my daughter Emmy award winning @corinnefoxx !!!! Congratulations on your Emmy award performance!!! in good times on live in front of a studio audience!!! You are my heart and I am so proud of you… Keep elevating… I love you!”Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! hits Netflix on April 14.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! launches April 14 on Netflix.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

