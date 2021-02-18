Jamie Foxx returns to TV with new Netflix sitcom ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’

The show will feature a variety of characters, similar to the 90s sketch comedy show, 'In Living Color'

Jamie Foxx is returning to TV!

The Academy Award winner is starring in a new Netflix series titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Set to debut April 14, the sitcom is based on Jamie’s relationship with his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, who will executive produce the project, per Entertainment Weekly.

Foxx plays Brian, the owner of a cosmetic company and father to Sasha, played by actress Kyla-Drew Simmons. The show will feature multiple characters in the same vein as the 90s comedy sketch show In Living Color, which Foxx starred in.

Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx in Westwood, California in 2019. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“We didn’t want him to play himself, and what’s more embarrassing than your dad doing makeup all the time?” says Corinne, 27. “Brian really wants to understand [Sasha] so badly and be there for her — and he maybe goes to extreme lengths to do so.”

David Alan Grier, who collaborated with Foxx on the series almost 30 years ago, will also star in the show.

“It really was surreal,” said Grier, whose character, Pops, is slightly based on Jamie’s stepfather.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! cast (Netflix)

“Jamie told me he wanted someone there that he knew he could pass the baton to,” said Grier. “My main concern was, ‘Is Jamie really going to be in the show?’ I didn’t want to do a show where your famous friend is like, ‘Yeah, man, I’m going to be in it,’ but it’s like the Brad Pitt Comedy Hour and he introduces the first act and then comes back at the end of the season. But Jamie was there every minute, every day, encouraging me to do more and run with it.”

Grier describes the series as “old-school laughter,” with a “throwback vibe.”

He's baaaaaack! @iamjamiefoxx returns to his TV sitcom roots in "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!", a new comedy coming to Netflix on April 14. pic.twitter.com/mHJJ6Igc2N February 18, 2021

Corinne calls the show relatable.

“When you’re in the moment as a teenager and going through this stuff, it’s not funny, and you’re actually upset,” she tells the publication. “But it’s so fulfilling to see how these stories have grown into something that my dad and I can cherish and love. This is our story, and it’s just like, ‘Wow, at least we went through all that for something!’

