Saweetie confirms Quavo breakup on Twitter, he responds

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation,” wrote Saweetie

Saweetie has taken to Twitter to announce her breakup from Migos rapper Quavo.

Rumors have been swirling that the love birds called it quits but the “My Type” rapper took to Twitter on Friday to make the announcement official.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” Saweetie tweeted.

She followed up with:

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

A few hours later, Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, commented on the split via his Twitter account but like his ex, without directly referencing her by name.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he posted. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.

I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time.

Quavo continued, expressing his “disappointment.”

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.” He ended the post with a praying hands emoji.

Quavo and Saweetie attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Fans offered Saweetie, 27, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, their support.

“long as you’re happy, baby! stay on that path of elevation,” read one tweet.

As recently reported by TheGrio, fans suspected there was trouble in paradise.

The rappers have unfollowed each other on social media. Apparently, the self-proclaimed Icy Princess hit unfollow first, then the Migos rapper did as well, per Rap-Up.

The California native further sparked breakup rumors after a video of her appearing on an episode of Revolt’s new series, Respectfully Justin​​, in which her ex Justin Combs serves as a co-host alongside Justin LaBoy.

She told the hosts that she “doesn’t like liars,” that a man “broke her heart” and that “lying is the last straw” in a relationship.

She continued, “Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

The couple has been open about their relationship on social media, during public appearances, and in various interviews. The Migos group member even revealed the pick-up line used to share his interest in Saweetie.

Quavo sent a DM of a snowflake emoji to mainstream hip-hop’s resident “Icy Girl.” She responded with a food emoji, in reference to the Migos song “Stir Fry” which was popular that the time.

According to the report, when Quavo responded with, “U so icy Ima glacier boy,” she responded, “Was hannin then,” and the two began dating.

The couple initially began dating in 2018.

In another part of the video, the rapper answers a question about having a one-night stand and she responds with, “I’ve always been in a relationship, faithful Cancer sh*t.”

