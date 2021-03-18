Saweetie sparks breakup rumor after unfollowing Quavo, slamming ‘liars’

Saweetie and Quavo are sparking breakup rumors but nothing is confirmed yet

The rappers have unfollowed each other on social media. Apparently, the self-proclaimed Icy Princess hit unfollow first then the Migos rapper followed, per Rap-Up.

The California native further sparked breakup rumors after a video of her appearing on an episode of Revolt’s new series, “Respectfully Justin​​,” in which her ex Justin Combs serves as a co-host alongside Justin LaBoy.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Saweetie and Quavo attend the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She told the hosts that she “doesn’t like liars,” that a man “broke her heart” and that “lying is the last straw” in a relationship.

The couple initially began dating in 2018.

In another part of the video the rapper answers a question about having a one night stand and she responds with.

“I’ve always been in a relationship, faithful, cancer sh*t.”

The rappers have not confirmed their relationship status but they were recently gushing over each other. As reported by theGrio, Saweetie shared the moment she knew her romance with Atlanta rapper Quavo was more than a flirty fling.

According to Page Six, Saweetie believed her boyfriend’s love was real because he made sure she always ate. The 27-year-old described how he would save leftover meals for her after the workday ended.

“The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food,” Saweetie said to Page Six. “He gave me his last piece of chicken.”

She continued, “Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them. The Bentley is cool but I’m really into intimacy and how you treat me with my emotional feels.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Saweetie and Quavo seen in the audience at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The couple has been open about their relationship on social media, during public appearances, and in various interviews. The Migos group member even revealed the pick-up line used to share his interest in Saweetie.

theGrio reported Quavo sent a DM of a snowflake emoji to mainstream hip-hop’s resident “Icy Girl.” She responded with a food emoji, in reference to the Migos song “Stir Fry” which was popular that the time.

According to the report, when Quavo responded with, “U so icy Ima glacier boy,” she responded, “Was hannin then,” and the two began dating.

Saweetie has spent the quarantine creating digital content and working on her debut album Pretty B*tch Music. During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she shared why she still gets dressed even though outings are limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Looking good for yourself is the best thing,” she remarked, “so I don’t care if I’m not going to a club, I don’t care if I’m not going to a party, I don’t care if I’m not going to be seen.”

theGrio reported the “Back To The Streets” rapper makes her acting debut on the new season of Grown-Ish. She was cast as Indigo, a new character in the spin-off series starring Yara Shahidi. She will guest-star as the protégé of rapper Joey Bada$$ in multiple episodes. Both exist in the Grown-ish universe as clientele to Shahidi’s character Zoey who dreams of a high-profile fashion career.

