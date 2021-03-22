First trailer drops for Lena Waithe’s terror anthology series ‘Them’

The new series from the mind of Little Marvin will drop on Prime Video next month

The first official trailer has dropped for Lena Waithe‘s terror anthology series, Them, which is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video this year.

As theGrio previously reported, Them, an anthology horror series from Little Marvin and Lena Waithe, will premiere in just a few weeks on Amazon’s streamer. The first entry in Marvin’s overall deal with the studio and his production company, Odd Man Out, Them is “a limited anthology series that explores terror in America.”

Now, Amazon Prime Video has dropped its first full trailer for the series, and its just as terrifying as you’d expect.

The official series synopsis reads: “The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.”

Them: Official Poster (Amazon Prime)

The series boasts a talented cast, with Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten starring. Shahadi Wright Joseph (who starred in Jordan Peele‘s Us) is featured in the new trailer, which is chillingly set to “Home” from The Wiz.

Following a Black family that moves into a white neighborhood in Compton, the trailer showcases imagery and jump scares that are sure to frighten even the biggest horror fan.

In an official statement at the time of the series announcement, Little Marvin explained in a statement, “There aren’t enough exclamation points to express how thrilled I am to partner with my Amazon Studios family on this new adventure. Their bold and visionary dream team have been extraordinarily nurturing during the process of creating our first series together, THEM: Covenant…elated to call them my home, and look forward to creating even more together with this new partnership.”

The head of television studios at Amazon Prime Video, Vernon Sanders, expressed his pride in the partnership, per a statement.

He said at the time, “Amazon Studios is the perfect home for Little Marvin and his seemingly endless talents. We are already captivated with his gripping vision for the upcoming Amazon Original Series THEM…We know that Little Marvin will create even more impactful, relevant, and entertaining projects for the global Prime Video audience.”

The series is created and executive produced by Marvin. Other executive producers include Waithe, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt, with Them serving as a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

Them will be available to stream on Prime Video on April 9. Watch the trailer below:

