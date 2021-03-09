Lena Waithe, Little Marvin-produced horror series ‘Them’ sets premiere date

The new terror anthology series starring Debora Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas will premiere this spring exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

A release date has been set for the upcoming horror anthology series Them From breakout creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe.

According to a press release, Amazon will premiere the series on Friday, April 9 exclusively on Prime Video. The Hollywood Reporter reported in Oct. 2019, Little Marvin set an overall deal with the studio and his production company Odd Man Out.

“Amazon Studios is the perfect home for Little Marvin and his seemingly endless talents. We are already captivated with his gripping vision for the upcoming Amazon Original Series THEM,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. according to the report. “We know that Little Marvin will create even more impactful, relevant and entertaining projects for the global Prime Video audience.”

The entertainment outlet reported Little Marvin is also writing the unnamed Teddy Pendergrass movie for Warner Bros. with producers Donald DeLine, Tyrese Gibson, and Lee Daniels.

“There aren’t enough exclamation points to express how thrilled I am to partner with my Amazon Studios family on this new adventure. Their bold and visionary dream team have been extraordinarily nurturing during the process of creating our first series together, THEM: Covenant,” Little Marvin said in a statement according to THR. “Elated to call them my home, and look forward to creating even more together with this new partnership.”

According to the provided press release, Them “is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.”

The series stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten. Rising Gen-Z talent Shahadi Wright Joseph also stars in the show, returning to the horror scene after starring in the award-winning film Us by Jordan Peele.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Little Marvin. Alongside Waithe, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt join as executive producers.. Them is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

