House bill would make DC the nation’s first plurality-Black state

Washington, D.C. is inching closer to becoming its own state.

On Monday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is set to hold a hearing on if D.C. should become the 51st state. Statehood for D.C. has been a controversial topic, but a new poll shows most voters believe it should be its own state, per CBS.

“The enfranchisement of 712,000 D.C. residents is a top priority for the Oversight and Reform Committee,” said Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney to CBS, who calls it a “civil rights issue.”

“After years of stagnation, we are witnessing a real and sustained momentum behind D.C. Statehood.”

Supporters say the capital should be its own state because its majority Black and Brown population is disenfranchised due to its lack of representation. If statehood is to pass, the District of Colombia will become the country’s first plurality-Black state.

A data poll conducted by Democracy for All 2021 Action’s progressive advocacy coalition found that 74% of Democratic approve of the statehood and about 34% of Republicans. It also discovered that about half of voters in rural areas throughout the country agree it should be its own state, along with 57% of those in swing states.

“This now has captured the majority of American voters, which makes us believe that the watchword, ‘taxation without representation,’ is on its way out,” said Eleanor Holmes Norton. She represents the District in Congress as a non-voting delegate who reintroduced H.R. 51.

But everyone is not onboard with D.C. becoming a stand-alone state.

“D.C. statehood is all about Speaker Pelosi and liberal Democrats consolidating their power to enact radical policies nationwide like the Green New Deal, packing the Supreme Court, and eliminating the filibuster,” said the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Congressman James Comer in a statement about the hearing.

Some Republicans feel as if the statehood is a simple ploy by Democrats to gain Congress. D.C. voters. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell considers D.C. Statehood a “full-bore socialism.”

Comer adds, “The Democrats’ bill is unconstitutional and no amount of testimony can change that basic fact.” He labeled the bill as “a dangerous political power grab.”

But Norton remains hopeful despite the critics, saying, “In 2022, I do think we will have a better chance for statehood in both houses.”

