‘Pose’ cast share tearful goodbyes as they wrap final day of filming

The third and final season of the groundbreaking show is set to air later this spring on FX. Cast members opened up on social media.

As the final season of Pose wrapped filming last week, its cast shared their tearful goodbyes, documenting their experiences has they close this significant chapter of their lives.

Earlier this month, the team behind the critically acclaimed FX series announced that its upcoming third season would be its last. A landmark show in terms of LGBTQ+ representation, Pose changed the landscape of television, holding many records and firsts in TV history.

Dominique Jackson, starring as Elektra Abundance Evangelista, in a scene from the FX show, “Pose,” which just ended filming its final season. (Photo by Macall Polay/FX)

This past weekend, the cast and crew behind the popular series wrapped filming its finale. Celebrating their monumental achievement and the end of an era, they took to social media to honor their experience on the final day of shooting.

Pose co-creator Steven Canals used Instagram to share his thoughts on the finale and some behind-the-scenes pictures from that day. He shared a picture of him embracing other members of the Pose family, Janet Mock and MJ Rodriguez. He wrote in the caption: “This is the moment at 3:37 in the morning in my beloved Bronx that we wrapped the series finale of @poseonfx. I’ll never forget the experience. It’s left an indelible mark on my heart ❤️.”

He also dedicated an entire post to Mock, writing, “On this, the last day of production on @poseonfx I want to give a shout out to my partner in crime, my ride-or-die through this entire experience, @janetmock. I was an admirer before we met, but the moment we clapped eyes on each other and had our first cackle I fell in love.”

Mock, an integral director, producer and writer for Pose, made history when she became the first trans woman of color to write and direct an episode of television.

In her own emotional Instagram post, Mock also shared her thoughts.

“Last night at 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE. There are no words to describe the abundance this show has brought to my life,” she wrote. “I will be forever changed by the people who poured their everything into our visions, by the world we built together, by the characters we loved on, and by the family we assembled and nurtured.”

Canals even shared a picture of a wrap gift he received from the art department.

Last night at 3:30am we wrapped the @PoseOnFX series finale. As a wrap gift, the art department gave me one of the broken windows (it’s not real glass) from Blanca’s apartment. Excuse me while I weep. 😭❤️ I’ll always love the House of Evangelista. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/G5cmvfY9Ie — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) March 20, 2021

He tweeted: “Last night at 3:30am we wrapped the @PoseOnFX series finale. As a wrap gift, the art department gave me one of the broken windows (it’s not real glass) from Blanca’s apartment. Excuse me while I weep.”

Dyllón Burnside, who plays Ricky Wintour on the hit show, penned a heartfelt post as well.

“I just arrived for the final day of production on @poseonfx,” he shared on Instagram. “I just arrived for the final day of production on @poseonfx. I don’t have the words to articulate all of my feelings right now… what I will say, though, is that I have learned SO MUCH about love, life, family, art, community, myself, this industry.”

Feeling particularly nostalgic, Burnside shared pictures of the young cast during Pose’s first season, writing that he feels “blessed beyond measure” to be a part of the series.

Show stars Angel Bismark Curiel, MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson and more celebrated the finale too.

