Meghan, Harry clarify they ‘exchanged personal vows’ days before wedding after marriage certificate emerges

The couple added new details to surprising facts revealed during their recent groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Loading the player...

During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, internationally famous couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle revealed shocking experiences as members of The Royal Family.

Read More: LisaRaye says she relates to Meghan Markle’s life as a royal

One comment made by Markle resulted in viewers tuned into Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special being confused on the couple’s wedding date. According to The Sun, she claimed the pair were married in private in their backyard days the actual wedding ceremony.

“You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that” she said according to the report. “The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Prince Harry added, “Just the three of us.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Sun obtained the couple’s marriage license which helped explain fan confusion. According to the report, the couple wed May 19, 2018, the date of the public ceremony. A spokesperson for the couple informed the tabloid that Markle and Prince Harry did have a vow exchange. However, it was not an official marriage.

According to the report, the representative claimed the couple “privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”

Read More: Private investigator admits to illegally spying on Meghan Markle on behalf of British tabloid

theGrio reported multiple revelations uncovered during the tell-all surprised audiences.

It’s been over a year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a “step back” as senior members of the royal family, shocking the world as they seemingly left duty (and Harry’s family) behind in hopes for a new life. While the British tabloids were ruthless in their coverage of Meghan, the Duke and Duchess, aside from a few small appearances, were relatively silent in their transition. Now, as their status becomes official, Markle finally got to own her truth and story, setting the record straight with her husband by her side. Here are 5 shocking revelations from the Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special.

In a truly heartbreaking moment, Markle revealed to Oprah that she, “just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” while dealing with her isolation and unsupportive treatment inside the royal family. The story only got more upsetting when Markle revealed that she asked for help and was essentially turned away, saying, “I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said, ‘I’ve never felt this way before,’ and that I needed to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t. That it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP, File)

According to the New York Times, Oprah, Meghan, and Harry earned 17.1 million viewers on CBS. 16.9 million viewers tuned in within the first hour and 17.3 in the second. The news outlet reported that the “audience was about twice the size of the viewership for the prime-time ratings winner in a given week.”

Although the viewership was high, the Times found the numbers did quite reach other exclusive interviews of the recent past. In 2018, 22 million people tuned into 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper to watch Stormy Daniels dish on her alleged past affair with former President Donald Trump.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

