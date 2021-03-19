LisaRaye says she relates to Meghan Markle’s life as a royal

The actress reflected on her time married to the prime minister of Turks and Caicos and how it impacted her life.

LisaRaye McCoy sympathized with Meghan Markle as she reflected on her own past relationship.

During an episode of Cocktails with Queens, the actress opened up about her marriage to Michael Misick, the former Prime Minister of Turks and Caicos. While married, McCoy quit her acting career, moved to the island, and worked to promote tourism efforts in the island nation. The couple was married for two years but eventually split over allegations of his infidelity and accusations he misused government funds.

“I get it. I understand,” she shared after being asked by co-host Claudia Jordan. “I absolutely understand when she [Meghan] said that she had to turn over her passport, and her keys, she stopped driving, she had to have security, and part of your life becomes tunnel vision.”

Lisa Raye (Photo by Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Meghan Markle (Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga – Pool/Getty Images)

The Players Club star continued to speak about the impact a major life change can have when you feel unwelcome in the new environment.

“You leave all that you know. You leave all your friends, you leave all your family behind for this whole new world that you want to be accepted in and that you have turned your back on all that you know to become this and when you’re not accepted, that’s a big ass blow. Not only to your ego, to your self-esteem, but to your life and what your commitment was to your husband to start this brand new life in his place,” she added.

McCoy, also added how she appreciates the support Prince Harry displayed for his wife and applauded Markle’s courage to stand up.

“What I love is that [Harry] love[s] her enough to say ‘Let’s go.’…But to be someplace where you feel you’re not supported, you’re not accepted, you’re not fulfilled, you feel no love, and you gotta hide it, and you gotta be ‘on,’ come on, you didn’t sign up for that,” she said.

“I didn’t sign up for that either and although mine was just a little smidgen of hers, I identify with what she’s saying and it’s sad. I’m glad that they got out. The healing has not even begun, I don’t believe because she’s letting it out just now. I’m so glad that she has the courage and her husband to be able to stand in their truth and to be able to say it, because this is 2021. We’re not back in the 1800s anymore. You cannot rule the same way.”

The world became fully aware of the trauma Markle endured after she and Prince Harry’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As theGrio reported, the sit-down with the media mogul revealed shocking allegations. During the conversation, the couple shared that there were members of the royal family who were worried baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor would have a dark skin tone.

Markle also shared she suffered from severe depression and contemplated suicide while pregnant the first time.

“I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said, ‘I’ve never felt this way before,’ and that I needed to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t. That it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” she said she was told.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Oprah confirmed that neither Queen Elizabeth II, nor Prince Phillip made the comments about then-unborn Archie’s skin tone. Since Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special aired, the Royal Family has issued a general statement in response through Prince William.

While visiting a school, he announced, “we’re very much not a racist family,” per theGrio.

Buckingham Palace also released an official statement;

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Buckingham Palace have just released a statement: pic.twitter.com/JzlYvef4Wn — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2021

