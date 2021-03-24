Barack Obama, Jamie Foxx, ‘Red Table Talk,’ are NAACP Awards winners in pre-telecast

Though the show airs on Saturday night, some award winners have already been named

The 52nd annual NAACP Awards is not set to air until Saturday night at 8 p.m. on BET but there are too many award categories for them all to be given out on the two-hour show. So, in the same vein that award shows like the Grammys give out their trophies in pre-telecast, off the air, so does the NAACP.

That doesn’t make the nominees turned winners any less excited, we’re sure. Since this year’s awards are not being filmed in front of a live audience, having them mailed to your house won’t make that much of a difference – well, maybe just a little. But when they call you from now on, they’ll have to call you an NAACP award winner.

theGrio caught up to some nominees beforehand who were excited just to be acknowledged.

Here are the winners from the pre-telecast already announced.

utstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama

President Barack Obama’s memoir “A Promised Land” goes on sale ahead of the holiday season at Barnes

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

“The Last Dance”

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls stands on the court during a playoff game against the Utah Jazz in 1977. (Photo: Brian Bahr /Allsport)

Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Special Award – Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Radha Blank (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “black-ish” – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“#FreeRayshawn“

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form

Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)

“Black Boy Joy”

Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)

“Canvas”

Special Award – Spingarn Medal

Misty Copeland

Outstanding Talk Series

Red Table Talk

Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith (Facebook)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

VERZUZ

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”

Outstanding Animated Series

Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Soul

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Soul”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”

Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series

Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”

Special Award – Founder’s

Toni Vaz

More awards will be announced in pre-telecast Thursday and Friday. The 52nd annual NAACP Awards airs on BET on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m.

