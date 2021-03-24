Barack Obama, Jamie Foxx, ‘Red Table Talk,’ are NAACP Awards winners in pre-telecast
Though the show airs on Saturday night, some award winners have already been named
The 52nd annual NAACP Awards is not set to air until Saturday night at 8 p.m. on BET but there are too many award categories for them all to be given out on the two-hour show. So, in the same vein that award shows like the Grammys give out their trophies in pre-telecast, off the air, so does the NAACP.
That doesn’t make the nominees turned winners any less excited, we’re sure. Since this year’s awards are not being filmed in front of a live audience, having them mailed to your house won’t make that much of a difference – well, maybe just a little. But when they call you from now on, they’ll have to call you an NAACP award winner.
theGrio caught up to some nominees beforehand who were excited just to be acknowledged.
Here are the winners from the pre-telecast already announced.
utstanding Literary Work – Fiction
“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley
Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction
“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography
“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”
Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
“John Lewis: Good Trouble”
Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)
“The Last Dance”
Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year
Madison Potts
Special Award – Activist of the Year
Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” – Ep. 112 “Ego Death”
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Attica Locke – “Little Fires Everywhere” – Ep. 104 “The Spider Web”
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Geri Cole – “The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special”
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Radha Blank – “The Forty-Year-Old Version”
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams – “black-ish” – Ep. 611 “Hair Day”
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Hanelle Culpepper – “Star Trek: Picard” – Ep. 101 “Remembrance”
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Eugene Ashe – “Sylvie’s Love”
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – “The Old Guard”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama
“#FreeRayshawn“
Outstanding Performance in a Short Form
Laurence Fishburne – “#FreeRayshawn”
Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction
“Between The Scenes” – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Short-Film (Live Action)
“Black Boy Joy”
Outstanding Short-Film (Animated)
“Canvas”
Special Award – Spingarn Medal
Misty Copeland
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition or Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
VERZUZ
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor”
Outstanding Children’s Program
Family Reunion
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin – “Black-ish”
Outstanding Animated Series
Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Soul
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Laya DeLeon Hayes – “Doc McStuffins”
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – “Soul”
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud”
Outstanding Guest Performance – Comedy or Drama Series
Loretta Devine- “P-Valley”
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Raynelle Swilling – “Cherish the Day”
Special Award – Founder’s
Toni Vaz
More awards will be announced in pre-telecast Thursday and Friday. The 52nd annual NAACP Awards airs on BET on Saturday, March 27 at 8 p.m.
