Beyoncé pays tribute to Michaela Coel, Cardi B for Women’s History Month

Bey celebrates 'The Entertainers' who 'rose to the occasion'

Fresh off her historic Grammys win, Beyoncé is paying tribute to Michaela Coel, Cardi B and more on her official website for Women’s History Month.

Beyoncé has acknowledged Women’s History Month so far by honoring women who are trailblazers in their own right. Her #WomensHistoryMonth series uplifts and celebrates, and this week’s edition is specifically focused on the entertainment industry. In a post entitled The Entertainers, Queen Bey uses her platform to lift up women who use their various talents to entertain us all.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé’s heartfelt post reads, “Their passion and brilliance shone on courts, zoom stages, streaming services, television, books, dance and song. They gave us joy and provided escapism in the midst of an overwhelming year.” The singer continues, writing, “For Women’s History Month, we honor the women entertainers (and sports greats) who rose to the occasion in delivering stand out feats that made us all shine.”

The inspiring post also includes a quote from one of the greatest female trailblazers, literary icon Maya Angelou. The quote reads, “The question is not how to survive, but how to thrive with passion, compassion, humor and style.”

The women honored in “The Entertainers” stem from various fields in the industry, from acting and directing to sports and music. The official list includes: Michaela Coel, Hallie Mossett, Megan Thee Stallion, Viola Davis, Michelle Williams, Cynthia Erivo, Catherine Ohara, Kelly Rowland, Mariah Carey, Issa Rae, Cardi B, Andra Day, Misty Copeland, Taraji P Henson, Allyson Felix, Serena Williams, Adele, Chloe x Halle, Naomi Osaka, and Solange Knowles.

Earlier in the month, Beyoncé celebrated women she deemed as The Truth Sayers which included Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Lena Waithe, Amanda Gorman and more. She also highlighted The Rule Breakers in another post, lifting up Meghan Markle, Janet Mock, Stacey Abrams, Maxine Waters, and more.

According to Beyoncé‘s definition of an “Entertainer”, she certainly makes the cut for her own list. The singer broke records at The Grammys this year, officially becoming the most awarded female artist in Grammys history.

While accepting her history-making Grammy, Beyoncé shared in her speech, “I am so honored and so excited…as an artist, I believe its a job and all of our jobs are to reflect the times, and I wanted to celebrate and encourage all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming.”

