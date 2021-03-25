Cruz gets testy with reporter who asked him to wear mask: ‘You’re welcome to step away’

The Texas senator declined to wear a mask at a recent press conference

Loading the player...

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) declined to wear a mask during a recent press conference, resulting in a viral moment.

Read More: Ted Cruz says wife Heidi is ‘pretty pissed’ about Cancun text message leak

A reporter asked Cruz to wear a mask during the media event. The men on stage with Cruz all wore masks but did not speak. As he approached the podium, Cruz was asked to put on a protective face covering.

“Would you mind putting on a mask for us?” A reporter asked.

““Uh, yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask,” Cruz immediately responded. “All of us have been immunized.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to members of the press on March 24, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The reporter continued, “It’d make us feel better.”

“You’re welcome to step away if you’d like,” the senator responded. “The whole point of the vaccine, CDC guidance is what we’re following.”

REPORTER: “Would you mind putting on a mask for us?”



CRUZ: “Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized.”



REPORTER: “It’d make us feel better.”



CRUZ: “You’re welcome to step away if you’d like.” pic.twitter.com/0d0rvz0OAJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 25, 2021

Read More: Ted Cruz called out for volunteer photos following trip to Cancun

Although Cruz claimed to be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines set for vaccinated people, the Texas Republican may not be fully aware of recommended behavior.

According to the CDC website, “After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until we know more.”

Fully vaccinated people can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to members of the press on March 24, 2021. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Cruz also recently made headlines for opposing gun laws in the wake of mass shootings, theGrio reported.

During a hearing on gun violence on Tuesday, the day after 10 people were murdered in a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store, he criticized Democrats for demanding gun reform.

“Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” Cruz said.

When Republicans were called out for doing nothing more about gun control than offering “thoughts and prayers,” Cruz said, “I don’t apologize for thoughts or prayers,” saying that he “believe[s] in the power of prayer.”

Other Republicans blamed the issue of mass shootings, not on lax gun laws, but on the movement to defund the police.

There is currently a bill in the House of Representatives that would prohibit gun transfers between private parties unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check.

There would be some exceptions, such as gifts between immediate family members.

The bill passed the House on March 11, but it is unclear if it will pass the Senate.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Biba Adams.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

