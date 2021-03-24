Cruz: Gun laws ‘would do nothing to stop these murders’

Other Republicans blamed the issue of mass shootings on the movement to defund the police

During a hearing on gun violence on Tuesday, the day after 10 people were murdered in a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store, Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticized Democrats for demanding gun reform.

“Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” Cruz said.

Read More: Colorado grocery store shooting reignites call for gun control in Washington

“What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens.”

One Twitter user noted that Cruz’s argument falls apart on its own. “Did you say “every time there’s a shooting”?!! Is that really how you want to start your defense of guns?!! You being so tone-deaf and uttering “every time” says more about the subject matter than anything you said afterwards! @tedcruz @SenTedCruz is a national embarrassment!”

Ted Cruz calls gun regulation :ridiculous theater."



Here are the top 10 receipients of NRA/gun money in the 2018 election cycle, the last time Ted was up for reelection.



Ridiculous theater is Ted Cruz pretending like the NRA didn't buy him like a possession for $309,021. pic.twitter.com/oLiQj8EXBT March 23, 2021

When Republicans were called out for doing nothing more about gun control than offering “thoughts and prayers,” Cruz said, “I don’t apologize for thoughts or prayers,” saying that he “believe[s] in the power of prayer.”

Read More: Woman with loaded gun and letter for Biden arrested near White House

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said, “When you condemn the police when you make it harder to do their job, you shouldn’t be surprised that criminals take advantage.”

One Houston news outlet noted that most Americans, 81%, favor universal background checks for gun purchases. However, they don’t always vote for candidates who support that issue when they are elected, thus, Republicans who are proponents of lax gun control citing the second amendment remain in power.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during gun violence hearing:



“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater … Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens … it makes it worse.” pic.twitter.com/yXUHsiOPhq March 23, 2021

There is currently a bill in the House of Representatives that would prohibit gun transfers between private parties unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer, or importer first takes possession of the firearm to conduct a background check. There would be some exceptions, such as gifts between immediate family members.

The bill passed the House on March 11, but it is unclear if it will pass the Senate.

