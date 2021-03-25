Cast for Tyler Perry’s male stripper drama ‘All the Queen’s Men’ revealed

The Tyler Perry-produced male-stripper drama 'All the Queen’s Men' is set to premiere this summer and the cast has familiar faces

One of Tyler Perry’s latest projects is underway.

The Perry-produced male-stripper drama All the Queen’s Men is set to premiere this summer and the cast has familiar faces. BET+ is onboard to deliver the series and revealed the cast on Thursday, per The Wrap.

(Credit: BET+)

All the Queen’s Men is based on a book titled Ladies Night which follows Marilyn “Madam” DeVille, who heads Club Eden and is known in the nightclub industry. She also has a loyal crew who supports her. Though at the top of her game, she soon learns money brings more problems.

The show was created by Christian Keyes who also serves as a writer. It is one of the first for Perry’s company, Pitch Black Development LLC.

Eva Marcille plays the head honcho, Madam Marilyn Deville. Entertainer Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire plays a top stripper at the club who gets too cozy with a patron. Racquel Palmer of BET’s Sistas plays Madam’s chief of security and right-hand lady when things go south. Skyh Alvester Black, also of Sistas, plays Amp ‘Addiction’ Anthoney, a dancer with a secret past. Candace Maxwell, who has appeared on Power, plays the resident DJ, DJ Dime and mentor of Madam Marilyn Deville.

Aside from new series, BET is making big changes. As per theGrio, BET is making historic strides as it adds B. Scott to its talent roster to produce and host the official after-show for Lena Waithe’s Twenties.

(Credit B. Scott)

The hit show on BET features queer Black narratives and on the after show. Scott’s hosting will discuss key themes from each episode with a lineup of guests.

“I am proud to make history as the first trans non-binary person to host and executive produce a show at BET. I am in a place of forgiveness and I am honored to help turn the page on the past and be a part of the network’s move toward a more inclusive future for everyone. Thank you Scott Mills, Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani for making this historic moment happen,” said B. Scott on their Instagram.

The Twenties after-show will begin production in the coming months and air new episodes of the series’ second season.

“At BET, we aim to be a home for all Black people, and we have a duty to ensure everyone is able to see themselves fully reflected in quality content,” said BET President Scott Mills. “The success of ‘Twenties’ is part of our evolution of inclusivity on all of our platforms and productions, and we are always seeking to do more. In that spirit, we’re excited to continue our partnership with Lena Waithe and work with B. Scott to continue creating spaces for diverse voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated. We look forward to doing more and are thrilled for B. Scott’s captivating voice to be back home at BET.”

While this is a new venture for B. Scott at BET, they have made history with the broadcast giant by serving as the first trans non-binary person to appear on BET’s 106 and Park and judge Rip the Runway.



Additionally in 2013, B. Scott hosted the pre-show for the annual BET Awards ceremony.

Additional reporting by Jessica Floyd

