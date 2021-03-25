Wendy Williams apologizes to Evelyn Lozada for ‘cash register’ comment

Williams and Lozada bury the hatchet almost 7 years after Williams' initial comments

During a recent episode of her show, Wendy Williams apologized to Evelyn Lozada of Basketball Wives for her “cash register” comment.

It looks like Williams and Lozada are finally burying the hatchet after almost 7 years. Back in 2014, Williams got into some hot water from her comments about Lozada. She said in her Hot Topics segment at the time, “I want to congratulate Evelyn Lozada. Evelyn gave birth to a cash register — I mean a baby boy — with her fiancé, the $142 million Carl Crawford. I didn’t need to make that cash register joke, but you see why it would be said.”

(Credit: screenshot/The Wendy Williams Show)

The TV host continued, saying, “Evelyn girl, congratulations. And Carl, like a lot of sports players and a lot of artists, he’s not a bad looking man, but he certainly wasn’t getting the likes of a Evelyn Lozada if he wasn’t playing baseball. You know what I mean? Do you understand what I’m saying? She upgraded him and now that she’s had the baby, he’s upgrading her.”

Williams didn’t stop there. She continued with her “cash register” comment about her son, saying, “And by the way Evelyn, very smart to name the boy Carl Lee Crawford Jr. just to make ol’ cash register over here feel well. Here’s what I’m thinking Ev. You should become involved in a lot of charity work and talk to your man about opening you up another Dulcé. Except Dulcé Beverly Hills, not Dulcé Miami.”

Lozada clapped back after that episode aired, taking to Twitter to call out the controversial host. She wrote on Twitter, “You know @WendyWilliams, I never bother anyone. I even bought you a beautiful bouquet of flowers congratulating your broadway debut…” She also made comments about Williams’ now ex-husband, writing, “Maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store. Bloop!”

Now, Lozada appeared on Williams’ show this week, which featured the two finally reconciling years after their disagreement.

Evelyn Lozada (Credit: Evelyn Lozada)

In the clip from this week, Williams almost immediately told Lozada she “wanted to apologize” to the Basketball Wives star. She then detailed her perspective of her “cash register” comment, explaining she was “just doing hot topics.” Happy that they are finally moving past this, Lozada shared her perspective as well.

The reality star explained, “In full transparency, it really did hit me like a ton of bricks. You know, I just had a baby. It took me 21 years to have this child…it not only hurt me, but my family was also like ‘what the hell?'”

She continued and gave her own apology, saying, “I appreciate the apology and I’m also sorry for handling that situation the way I did, because I know that you have a son. You know, I wasn’t thinking about him with my comments.”

In true Williams fashion, the host responded with a cheeky joke, saying, “It’s okay, he was in school…he wasn’t watching!”

