Alex Beresford briefly hosts ‘Good Morning Britain’ in place of Piers Morgan

Weatherman Alex Beresford temporarily sits in for former 'Good Morning Britain' host Piers Morgan, much to the displeasure of a disgruntled viewership

It was Alex Beresford and co-host Kate Garraway anchoring Good Morning Britain on Friday in the absence of recently-expelled Piers Morgan, per PageSix.

Morgan, who recently came under fire for the less-than-flattering remarks he made about Meghan Markle (with whom PageSix mentions he had a “well-documented and complicated relationship”), was fired from his post as host for failing to deliver an apology for his misconduct.

Alex Beresford

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The PageSix story references an open letter written by Morgan after his furious departure from the show’s set, in which he speculates having been relieved of his duties for “disbelieving Meghan Markle’s claims in her interview with Oprah Winfrey,” particularly the Duchess of Sussex’s claims regarding racism and suicidal thoughts.

And Morgan isn’t the only one upset about the change, as PageSix reports that many fans of the show aren’t welcoming Beresford warmly. One viewer is reported to have tweeted “Turned on GMB and saw Alex Beresford was presenting, switched channels immediately…bring back piers!”

Piers Morgan

Another testy tweet shared by PageSix read “Why is piers getting so much backlash for speaking his opinion and being unprofessional when Alex here legit did the same thing.” The Morgan loyalist continued “Alex wasn’t doing his job as he’s a weatherman, he’s took the opportunity to replace him.”

Morgan’s former seat has been a revolving door of guest hosts the show began featuring upon his dismissal, and his permanent replacement has yet to be announced, per the PageSix report, so we can expect more viral, spirited reviews by the Good Morning Britain audience until a final decision has been made.

