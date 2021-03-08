Meghan Markle: There were ‘conversations’ about ‘how dark’ son’s skin would be

Even the consummate interviewer couldn't hide her surprise. 'What?' Oprah Winfrey asked Markle, stunned.

Sunday night’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — an exclusive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey — had been highly-anticipated and trending online for days. After capturing the weekend’s attention, one particular astounding revelation is still reverberating.

At one point, Markle reveals that there were conversations during her first pregnancy about “how dark” her baby’s skin could be.

In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released Friday, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on “A CBS Primetime Special,” which aired Sunday night. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

“We have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’” she says, “and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Even Winfrey, the consummate interviewer, could not hide her astonishment. “What?” she asked, stunned.

“There are several conversations,” Markle replied, “potentially and what that would mean or look like.”

Winfrey pressed the Duchess to disclose who the conversations were with, but she wouldn’t. “I think that would be very damaging to them,” said Markle.

The prince, when he joined the two women, also confirmed his wife’s account, saying that questions about what their children could look like took place early in their relationship. He also declined who made the remarks. “That conversation I’m never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.” Harry said. “I’m not comfortable sharing it.”

Additionally, he said, “There was (sic) some real obvious signs before we got married that this was going to be really hard.”

The couple’s revelation instantly lit up Twitter, with dozens of tweets and memes being shared by users speculating on who the culprit could be. One user captured the sentiment best: “All that was said between Oprah and Meghan through their facial expressions during that exchange about Archie’s skin color spoke volumes.”

Early Monday, revisiting the interview with her best friend, Gayle King, on CBS This Morning, Winfrey made it clear Prince Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, didn’t do it.

“There’s a big guessing game all around the world: ‘Who was it, who was it, who was it?'” King said to her. “I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was.”

“He did not share the identity with me,” Winfrey replied. “But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. … He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off.”

Young Archie Mountbatten-Windsor will turn two this May. The Duke and Duchess shared during the Winfrey interview that they are expecting their second child — a daughter — this summer.

