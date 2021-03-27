Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer requests bail reduction

Eric Holder Jr. had a motion filed on his behalf to have his $6.5 million bail reduced

On Thursday, Lowynn Young, the public defender representing Eric Holder Jr., filed a bail reduction motion on behalf of her accused client, stating, “even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney,” as reported by Revolt.

Young’s claim is based on her argument that “the isolated nature of the case” makes Holder no public threat, according to Revolt.

Eric Holder Jr. (Photo by Patrick Fallon-Pool/Getty Images)

The motion, to which Judge Curtis B. Rappé has given the prosecution until Tuesday, March 30 to respond, insists that the court’s reduction of Holder’s bail will not qualify him as a flight risk, as he doesn’t own a passport and has strong familial and community allegiances.

According to Revolt‘s report of the prosecutors statements, Holder showed up “unannounced” to the rapper’s store, the Marathon Clothing Store in Los Angeles, where Nipsey Hussle (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was engaged in a meet-and-greet.

Nipsey Hussle (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA)

The two exchanged words that “had something to do with Mr. Asghedom accusing Mr. Holder of snitching,” and Holder reportedly left.

However, he returned with a firearm and he reportedly approached Asghedom in the parking lot of the shop, where the rapper had gathered with a few other men.

Surveillance footage shows Holder firing several shots at Asghedom, “trading [shots] between his right and his left hand,” as described by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney.

Nipsey Hussle (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for PUMA)

Holder is reported by Revolt to have fled the scene after the shooting. He was arrested two days later, and has since been indicted on counts of murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges. A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for April 6.

