Houston rapper Obe Noir killed in hometown shooting

"You ain't deserve the way they done you."

Loading the player...

Rapper Obe Noir was shot and killed in his hometown of Houston on Monday. Noir was a noted activist who had actively advocated for nationwide change in policing after the death of George Floyd whom he knew since childhood.

Born Xavier Robinson, Obe Noir was known for doing community work alongside fellow rapper/activist Trae Tha Truth.

Trae shared a photo of Noir on his Instagram page saying, “you ain’t deserve the way they done you.”

Obe Noir (Source: Instagram)

Eyewitness reports say Noir was seen running down a street in midtown Houston at 3:45 a.m. when a car began circling around him and two Black men got out of the car and shot him.

Roberson was a standout basketball player in his youth and went on to play at Texas Christian University and later in Argentina.

He was described as the “Nipsey Hussle of East Texas,” and was committed to entrepreneurship and community activism similar to the slain Los Angeles rapper.

Read More: Rapper Chucky Trill shot and killed in Atlanta during All-Star weekend

Another Houston rapper, Chucky Trill, was shot and killed outside of Atlanta last weekend during the All-Star Game celebrations. The 33-year-old rapper was found inside a stopped vehicle on an interstate.

Born Corey Detiege he grew up in southeast Houston. Legendary Houston rapper, Bun B saluted him on Instagram calling him “a good man.”

Deitiege was the fourth person shot and killed on a metro Atlanta interstate in 2021 according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Obviously, these types of shootings are very concerning for the police department,” Cpl. Colin Flynn said. “Not only do you have the two vehicles involved in the shooting, but you also have multiple people that are driving on the interstate that could also be victims in these types of crimes.”

Nicknamed “Zaybo,” a GoFundMe has been established to support his family. He is survived by a daughter, Dakota.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

