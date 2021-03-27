Montell Jordan’s son, Skyler, signs with Alcorn State University

Jordan is the first football player from his school to sign with an NCAA Division I football team

Skyler Jordan, the son of pastor and R&B singer Montell Jordan, has accepted a football scholarship to Alcorn State University in Mississippi.

Jordan, a 6’3″ and 205-pound wide receiver, is a senior at Providence Christian Academy in Lilburn, Georgia. He signed with the HBCU where he’ll continue his football career playing as a cornerback — becoming the first football player from his school to sign with an NCAA Division I football team, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.

On Twitter, the 18-year-old tweeted the news, “It’s a celebration! Commitment Day. I’m headed to @AlcornFootball and I can’t wait to rep #HBCU legacy and play in the #SWAC. @The_Coach_Fred @P4E_Recruiting. #thisishowwedoit #keepwatching.”

Montell Jordan celebrated the news, tweeting, “This is my son @Jodanskyler11 and we are well pleased. #SWAC stock just went up. #keepwatching.”

According to HBCU Gameday, Jordan became a star wide receiver at Providence Christian. He gained 91 receptions for 1,349 yards and set single-season school records with 13 touchdowns that garnered attention from college coaches.

It’s Friday night and I feel alright. Please give @Jordanskyler11 a follow and #keepwatching 👀 🏈💪🏾🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/qs4EROf8Zx — Montell Jordan (@montelljordan) March 27, 2021

“I think no (stat) can reflect on me as a person, but as a player, it really has shown the work I’ve put in and how hard I’ve really tried even though it’s sometimes been really as a team, I’ve really put work into my craft and really tried hard to make sure we could still have a semi-good year,” Jordan told the Gwinnett Daily Post in January. “I was trying my best not only for myself but for the team. I feel like my stats show that no matter what, no matter who we were playing, I gave my all.”

In January, Jordan announced that he received an offer from the university after speaking with coach Leroy Frederick, and expressed his gratitude. “Thank you for believing in me,” he said.

This news comes just as 18-year-old Hercy Miller, the son of rap legend Master P, publicly announced that he’ll continue his basketball career at Tennessee State University, passing over Division I college programs including Louisiana State University, Vanderbilt, University of Southern California, UCLA, and Western Kentucky.

In an interview with ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard, Master P said that his son’s decision to commit to an HBCU is “big for the culture.”

“This is going to change the narrative. This is about economic empowerment and teaching that, and being able to make sure that these HBCU’s is in the spotlight,” he said.

The Timeout Sports Podcast tweeted, “Over the last two days HBCU’s have gained 2 celeb kids! HBCU Pride.”

