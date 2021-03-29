Meghan Markle’s father delivers letter to Oprah’s security requesting interview

It looks like Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down.

It looks like the father of Meghan Markle is looking for his own Oprah Winfrey sit-down. According to Page Six, Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex personally delivered a letter requesting an interview from Winfrey to her security guards.

Its been weeks since Winfrey’s landmark interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the fallout rages on. From Piers Morgan‘s hasty exit from Good Morning Britain to a major paparazzi company filing for bankruptcy from their legal battle with the royal family, Winfrey’s conversation with Markle and Prince Harry had some serious ramifications and be an interview that will be referred to for years to come.

Reports are Thomas Markle (above), the estranged father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, personally delivered a letter requesting an interview from Oprah Winfrey to the media mogul’s security guard. (ITV)

Now, it appears Markle’s estranged father wants a bit of the spotlight as well.

Thomas Markle reportedly drove to Winfrey’s estate in Montecito, California last Thursday. There, he was photographed handing a security guard a letter, in which he reportedly asks the talk-show titan and media mogul for an interview.

Meghan Markle’s father certainly played a role in the U.K. tabloids’ portrayal of her, famously leaking a personal and heartfelt letter his daughter wrote to him. She eventually won her privacy lawsuit against the tabloid that published parts of the letter.

In an additional clip from her bombshell interview with Winfrey, Meghan Markle opened up about her father and the role the British papers played in their portrayal of her. She told Winfrey: “For over a year the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to find his address … you’re talking about someone’s father.”

She spoke further about her father’s betrayal of her, explaining that he denied ever worked with the tabloids when she confronted him.

Read More: Private investigator admits to illegally spying on Meghan Markle on behalf of British tabloid

“We called my dad, and we asked him, and he said, ‘No. Absolutely not,'” she said. “Everyone has accountability. Look, they’ve hunted my mom down, and you’ve never heard her say a word. She’s remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this.”

As theGrio’s Stephanie Guerilus reported last week, a private investigator recently admitted to illegally spying on the duchess when working for The Sun. Daniel Portley-Hanks, a retired private investigator, said in an interview: “The Sun sent me a letter I had to sign that said I wouldn’t use any illegal methods to locate people or do background checks. Then the reporters came back to me and said, ‘But if you want to get work, keep doing what you’ve been doing,’ with a nod and a wink.”

