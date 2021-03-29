Megan Thee Stallion, Fashion Nova to donate $50K following Atlanta shooting

The rapper expresses she is heartbroken by the recent anti-Asian hate crimes

Loading the player...

Megan Thee Stallion is showing up for the Asian American community in a significant way. The now Grammy-winning rapper recently donated $50,000 to Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta after the deadly Atlanta shootings on March 16.

Megan Thee Stallion shared the news of her generous donation to her official Instagram page. Partnering with Fashion Nova and May Lee, a journalist/activist, the post details the rapper’s $50,000 donation to Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion shows off natural curly hair: ‘We have seen some growth’

Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta is the “first and only nonprofit legal advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) in Georgia and the Southeast.”

The nonprofit was founded in 2010 and has since re-organized to focus on Policy Advocacy, Organizing & Civic Engagement, Impact Litigation, and Legal Services.

In her caption for the post, Meg wrote about the donation and her intent behind it. She explained:

“I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans. To honor the memory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast.”

She concluded her caption by declaring her solidarity with the AANHPI community, writing, “We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity.”

Megan is fresh off of her wins from the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony. She took home awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. She said in her speech, “I don’t want to cry but first of all, I just want to say everyone is amazing. Every single person who is nominated for this award is so amazing so shout out to y’all.”

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion wins Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys

She then went on to thank God in her speech. She continued, “…Secondly I really just want to thank God, so thank you for putting life into my body.” Megan also had a pinch-me moment when Beyoncé came up to the stage with the rapper as they accepted the award for Best Rap Performance for their hit song, “Savage Remix.”

Meg spoke to how much Beyoncé has meant to her in her life, saying, “If you know me, you have to know, that ever since I was little I was like, ‘You know what? One day, I’m going to grow up and I’m going to be like, the rap Beyoncé.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

