Megan Thee Stallion shows off natural curly hair: ‘We have seen some growth’

The rapper previously asked fans to recommend Black-owned hair care brands that she should try

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her natural hair progress, leaving fans inquiring about the secret to her long gorgeous locks.

The hip-hop star shared a video of her sitting at what appears to be a sink at a salon while a stylist washes her hair. “Yes I am still on my natural hair journey and yessss we have seen some growth,” Meg captioned the clip. The star’s fans, friends, and fellow celebrities flooded her comments to note how impressed they are with her thick natural curls.

“Girl you are such an inspiration! We’ve never seen anything like it! BODY GOALS! HAIR GOALS! LIFE GOALS! 😢❤️ thank you for your transparency. #HotGirlForLife! 💯,” standup comedian Jasmin Brown commented, PEOPLE reports.

Another follower wrote, “Forget inches Meg going for yards!” A third added, “It’s the healthy curl pattern for me,” and one fan noted that the rapper’s hair had “a lot of growth.”

In December, Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a special treat when she posted a video of herself dancing to her song, “Move.” The post was captioned: “Let my real hair down now it’s MTS UNCUT. Song MOVIE from my album GOODNEWS.”

As theGRIO reported, wearing a bright yellow bodysuit and swinging her hair as she busted moves, “Hot Girl Meg” proved that her legs and glutes were as strong as ever while offering a rare glimpse of her real hair. Her hair has grown tremendously since she first revealed it back in August 2019 on Instagram.

Back then, she posted a series of photos to her Instagram feed that showed off her curly bob without extensions. She wrote across the video, “Finally Let My Real Hair Breathe.”

Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning artist asked fans on Instagram to recommend Black-owned hair care products. She later promoted Mielle Organics Rice Water Moisturizing Hair Milk, and said it “keep my curls moisturized and far from being dry!”

“This product is not heavy on my hair which I love, and it’s so easy to apply,” Megan said of the leave-in product. “While you’re on this #hotgirlhairjourney, you have to keep your hair moisturized! This product did it for me.”

Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14 , beating out artists like Doja Cat, D Smoke and more, theGRIO reported.

After a record-breaking year for the rapper, Megan took home one of the most coveted awards in the music industry. The honor was presented to the Houston rapper by her friend and fellow musician, Lizzo.

Sitting on the rooftop near the STAPLES Center, Megan was shocked when Lizzo called out her name for the Best New Artist category. While accepting her award, she took off her orange mask that matched her floor-length Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Fighting back tears, Megan began her speech by saying, “I don’t want to cry but first of all, I just want to say everyone is amazing. Every single person who is nominated for this award is so amazing so shout out to y’all.”

*theGRIO’s Renee G and Jared Alexander contributed to this report.

