Piers Morgan defends Sharon Osbourne following ‘The Talk’ exit

Morgan maintained that his friend Osbourne was 'confronted' by fellow show host Sheryl Underwood, and he says Underwood was the aggressor.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is defending his friend, Sharon Osbourne, who was recently ousted from her job as a host of The Talk after she defended him in a contentious segment on the show.

“Sharon Osbourne is paying a heavy price in America for supporting me,” Morgan wrote in his weekly column in The Daily Mail. He maintained that she was “confronted” by fellow host Sheryl Underwood and depicts Underwood as the aggressor.

Piers Morgan (above) is defending his friend, Sharon Osbourne, who was recently ousted from her job as a host of “The Talk” after she defended him in a contentious segment on the show. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“Disgracefully, Sharon was bullied into making a groveling public apology the following day for getting angry with Underwood,” he wrote, “but of course, this hasn’t placated her woke tormentors from continuing to tear her to pieces.”

In his column, Morgan claimed there were several things in the interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave Oprah Winfrey that he refuses to believe are true. He noted that he does not believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married three days before their royal ceremony, which was broadcast worldwide.

“Really? So, the marriage we all watched was a sham?” Morgan wrote, “And Britain’s most senior clergyman was in on it, performing an illegal ceremony in a garden?”

“I expected such disingenuous. self-serving wrecking-ball stuff from a social-climbing Hollywood actress like Ms. Markle, but for Harry to publicly shred his family and the Monarchy like this, while Prince Philip was seriously ill in hospital, is so out of character for a man who once bravely served his Queen and country in war,” wrote Morgan. “He can’t be happy doing this, surely?”

He said the interview made him angry “to the point of boiling over.”

The lengthy column is written in chronological order, detailing incidents that led to Morgan’s quitting and the fall-out since. He also shared screenshots supporting his position.

Morgan described Osbourne’s ouster as part of “new woke tyranny … as illiberal and dangerous as the fascism it professes to despise.”

He also commented on Alexi McCammond, who stepped down from her appointment as the new editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue after old racist tweets of hers against Asians resurfaced. “Do we really want to live in a world where anyone can have their careers destroyed for some dumb thing they said as a teenage kid?” Morgan wondered.

“To be clear: I’m not a victim and I haven’t been canceled,” he concluded. “In fact, in many ways, this has been one of the most exciting and affirmative periods of my life. But if our rights to free speech are denied, then democracy as we know it will die.”

“It’s time to cancel the cancel culture,” Morgan opined, “before it kills our culture.”

