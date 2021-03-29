Nike denies role in Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ containing human blood

Today, 666 pairs of rapper Lil Nas X's promotional sneakers — which are modified Nike Air Max 97s — are set to go on sale for $1,018 each.

Sneaker giant Nike has denied their involvement with rapper Lil Nas X on a pair of “Satan Shoes” as part of his rollout for his controversial new single and video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

The rapper collaborated with a streetwear company called MSCHF on the promotional sneakers, which are modified Nike Air Max 97s. The shoes are decorated with a pentagram pendant, a reference to the Bible verse about Satan’s fall from Heaven and allegedly also contain a drop of human blood in their sole.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike officials said in a statement released Sunday. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

MSCHF previously released a pair of modified Nike Air Max 97s called the “Jesus Shoes,” which, the company claimed, contained holy water in its sole from the River Jordan.

In previous reporting, theGrio’s Jared Alexander notes that the Lil Nas X song was released as a teaser almost a year ago, with fans “immediately” falling in love with the catchy hook.

Alexander writes: “The music video for ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ is already breaking the internet for its campy, provocative and inherently queer execution. The video takes place in a fantasy land, Montero, where Lil Nas X embodies multiple versions of himself.”

“The video follows Nas X through many scenes inspired by history and myth, from a Marie Antoinette-inspired look to Ruby Rhod from the cult sci-fi film, The Fifth Element. The stand-out moment of the video, however, is when Nas X rides a stripper pole to Hell and gives Satan a lap dance. Yes, you read that right.”

The video has been a trending topic on social media all weekend, with those offended calling for boycotts of the song and Nike.

The rapper wrote a letter to his younger self on social media that reads, in part: “You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX”

He has replied to some criticism this weekend, including of the shoes, saying, “y’all gotta admit… the shoes hard! u cannot sit here and lie.”

