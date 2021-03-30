Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson star in trailer for ‘Saw’ sequel, ‘Spiral’

The new movie is slated for a spring 2021 release

A trailer for the film Spiral starring actors Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson has been released by Lionsgate.

The movie is the latest installment in the graphic, thriller series Saw, which Rock chose to extend. In a statement released in May 2019, IndieWire reported that Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said the comedian came up with the film concept. Rock will also serve as an executive producer for the new movie.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Drake said.

“Saw is one of the highest-grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Chris Rock stars in the film ‘Spiral’ image via Lionsgate credit Brooke Palmer

Rock added to Drake’s statement, sharing his enthusiasm for the film. “I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place,” he said.

According to the 2019 press release, Spiral was originally slated to debut in October of 2020. The new, official trailer provided the updated release date of May 14, 2021.

Samuel L. Jackson stars in the film ‘Spiral’ image via Lionsgate credit Brooke Palmer

Lionsgate’s official synopsis for Spiral reads: “A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

In the intense trailer, the characters encounter a mysterious package and realize they may have been sucked into serial killer Jigsaw’s deadly game.

The Saw universe first debuted in theaters in 2004 with a new installment released every year between 2004 and 2010. The most recent movie in the Saw franchise was Jigsaw, which was released in 2017.

Spiral was written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman.

Watch the trailer below:

